The West Midlands is suffering from a “silent epidemic” of gun crime with the highest rate of firearms offences in the country, it has been claimed.

MPs told the House of Commons there is growing concern about the use of guns and knives in the region.

West Midlands Police says it received 672 reports of gun crimes in 2017.

Julian Knight, MP for Solihull (Con), said: “I wanted to speak in the debate because of the almost silent gun and knife epidemic in the West Midlands. It may surprise Members to know that the level of gun crime is higher there than it is in London: over 25 gun crimes per 100,000 people.

“In fact, the region is the only part of the country in which that level is reached. We also unfortunately have the third highest rate of knife crime of all areas of the country.”

Halesowen MP James Morris (Con) said the growth in violence was linked to the drugs trade.

He said: “What we are seeing in some of our communities is not confined just to London. My constituency is just on the fringe of Birmingham, and we have seen examples of the increasing use of offensive weapons in Birmingham and other areas throughout the country."

He added: “What is leading to that, and to this outbreak of serious violent crime, in certain parts of our communities? The Government’s serious violence strategy is quite clear that one of the drivers is drugs.

“It says, in particular, that increases in the dealing of crack cocaine and its supply chains are leading to gang violence. We need to be serious about addressing some of the issues of organised drug crime.”

Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes (Con) called for more support for young people from unstable families.

He said: “Before I came to the House, I worked for the YMCA in Birmingham, a charity that supports young, previously homeless people. It has 300 accommodation units, but it does not just provide accommodation; it helps vulnerable people who need a wide range of support.

“These are people who are not used to accessing medical and health services in the way the rest of us would; they need to be got up in the morning and shown the way to the dentist and to the doctor so that they can attend appointments.

“It is clear that fragile people who are offered support can be saved from a life of crime and gang culture.

"Often, those who engage in gang culture are reaching out for some validation - for somebody to say, ‘You’re welcome in our group, we will protect and support you, and you will be one of us.’ That is surely the embodiment of what we consider family to be.”

Deadly firearms including a 12 gauge, pump-action shotgun and an array of pistols were handed in during a 'surrender' organised by West Midlands Police in May.



The guns were among 100 weapons handed over during the latest window where people can take the items into police stations without risk of prosecution.