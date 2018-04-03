Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A twisted social media and letter hate campaign which allocates points for crimes against Muslims has been met with a fierce response by West Midlands Police.

A hate campaign urging people to "punish a Muslim" has seen letters sent out.

Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid is the latest politician targeted by anonymous senders of anti-Muslim hate mail.

Other Muslim MPs have also received the letters.

Police have advised people to go about their daily lives but remain vigilant, and have committed a "substantial" response to dealing with the campaign.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: "You may be aware of reports of several malicious “Punish a Muslim” letters sent to individuals across the UK which several police forces are investigating.

"To date, there have been no reports of any incidents in the West Midlands area, although we are aware that some letters are being shared on social media. The contents are clearly abhorrent and intended to cause fear and offence.

"West Midlands Police are treating this matter extremely seriously and would urge anyone who receives a letter of this nature to report it to us on 101 and we will investigate."

The force added: "We are proud to serve our diverse communities and will take action against those who commit hate crime."

The national lead for Hate Crime ACC Mark Hamilton from Police Service Northern Ireland, meanwhile, added: “I have been made aware of community concerns and distress caused by letters which have been recently circulated containing material that is wholly unacceptable. I would want to state that I share your disdain for such letters which have no place in our country.

"Our main objective in handling the complaints is to bring any offenders to justice, to protect individuals from crime and to ensure cohesive and safe communities.

"In recent weeks, I have worked with community contacts and a broad range of agencies to carry out a threat assessment and agreed a series of actions designed to reduce the risk of harm but also the fear of crime and the promotion of public cohesion.

"I hope you will understand that I am not in a position to share details of the investigation publicly at this time, as we cannot do anything to jeopardise on-going enquiries or to increase the risk of individuals being motivated to act violently.

"I would want to reassure you though, that the investigation, led by Counter Terrorism police, is being taken very seriously and my chief officer colleagues around the UK are taking steps to reassure local communities."

If anyone experiences hostility, you should:

• Report any hate crimes to the police by calling 101 or through True Vision ( www.report-it.org.uk ) or alternatively to our partners, Tell MAMA ( www.tellmamauk.org ).

• Report any matters that give rise to increased fear or risk through your local police as above.

• Seek to reassure worried individuals that the police and partners are monitoring and will respond robustly to any hate crime.