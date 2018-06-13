The video will start in 8 Cancel

74 Labour MPs have rebelled against party leader Jeremy Corbyn and voted to keep the UK in the Single Market.

But despite being joined by three Conservative rebels who also backed single market membership, the proposal was defeated in the House of Commons by 327 votes to 126.

Another 15 Labour MPs voted against continued membership of the single market.

It means a total of 89 Labour MPs ignored instructions from the party leadership to abstain on the key Brexit vote.

MPs were voting on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, which repeals the legislation that made the UK a member of the EU.

The House of Lords had previously added an amendment to the Bill designed to keep the UK in the European Economic Area (EEA). In practice, this would mean we remained part of the Single Market, which allows for the free trade of goods and services.

The Conservative Government wants to leave the Single Market, and asked MPs to delete the amendment.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ordered his MPs to abstain.

Labour rebels who voted to stay in the Single Market included:

Richard Burden (Birmingham, Northfield)

Roger Godsiff (Birmingham, Hall Green)

Pat McFadden (Wolverhampton South East)

Jess Phillips (Birmingham, Yardley)

Matt Western ( Warwick and Leamington)

Labour rebels who voted to leave the Single Market included:

John Spellar (Warley)

Labour opposes Single Market membership on the grounds that it means obeying rules which are drawn up by the EU and allowing freedom of movement, but claims that it would be able to negotiate a new deal allowing the UK to keep all the advantages of membership.

When it came time to vote in the House of Commons, a number of Labour MPs refused to toe the line.

One shadow minister, Crewe and Nantwich MP Laura Smith, resigned from her Shadow Cabinet Office role in order to vote against EEA membership.

Four Labour MPs also resigned from junior roles assisting shadow ministers, known as PPS roles.

A separate amendment which was backed by the Labour leadership, calling for the UK to retain full access to the Single Market without being a member, was defeated by 240 to 322.

A study by the Treasury published in February warned that leaving the EU with a comprehensive trade deal would shrink the West Midlands economy by 8% but leaving and staying in the Single Market would shrink it by just 2.5%.

There are currently 31 members of the EEA. These are the 28 members of the EU, including the UK, and Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.