Brexit will mean more British people are trained to do skilled jobs, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said.

Colleges and employers will have to work together to train British workers, because firms will find it harder to recruit staff from EU countries.

And that will provide opportunities for people who currently don’t have any skills or qualifications.

Mr Street said: “What we will have to do - this is a good thing - we will have to work with those members of communities that have not got basic skills.”

He was speaking to a fringe event at the Conservative conference in Birmingham’s ICC, after Prime Minister Theresa May revealed plans to limit low-skilled immigration after Brexit.

Priority will be given to high-skilled migrants, she said.

Mr Street welcomed the plans, but said this would pose challenges for some businesses.

He said: “For example, the construction sector has the biggest skill shortage in the West Midlands at the moment

“We will need to train more people, with our college sector, on basic skills in construction. We will not be able to recruit them from previous sources.”

It would mean that more new jobs would go to British citizens rather than EU migrants, a trend that had already begun, he said.

“We have got to respond to that, and that is a good thing.”

Mr Street also told Conservative activists that Birmingham was winning more highly-paid jobs because it had persuaded businesses to bring their head offices, rather than merely regional offices, to the city.

Examples included HSBC and Deutsche Bank, he said

Mrs May, who remains committed to the goal of cutting net annual immigration below 100,000, said the long-awaited Tory plans would be fair for “ordinary working people”.

She said: “Two years ago, the British public voted to leave the European Union and take back control of our borders.

“When we leave we will bring in a new immigration system that ends freedom of movement once and for all.

“For the first time in decades, it will be this country that controls and chooses who we want to come here.

“It will be a skills-based system where it is workers’ skills that matter, not where they come from. It will be a system that looks across the globe and attracts the people with the skills we need.

“Crucially it will be fair to ordinary working people. For too long people have felt they have been ignored on immigration and that politicians have not taken their concerns seriously enough.

“The new skills-based system will make sure low-skilled immigration is brought down and set the UK on the path to reduce immigration to sustainable levels, as we promised. At the same time we are training up British people for the skilled jobs of the future.”

Home Secretary Sajid Javid is setting out the immigration blueprint in a speech to the Conservative Party conference.