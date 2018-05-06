Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andy Street, the former boss of John Lewis, made history when he became the first ever West Midlands Mayor following a narrow election victory.

The Conservative politician has been given just three years to show what a mayor can achieve before the next election - and has certainly been very busy.

The new mayor is the directly elected head of the West Midlands Combined Authority, in which councils across the region have combined forces to work on major policy around housing, transport, jobs and economic growth.

Now, 12 months in we asked him what he has done, what he still has to do and whether or not he believes he has proved the value of having an elected mayor.

Homelessenss

The numbers of rough sleepers have been rising in recent years and one of the first things Mr Street did was establish a task force with leading agencies in the city. In November the West Midlands was chosen as a pilot area for the new housing first policy - where rough sleepers bypass hostels and other temporary fixes to get a permanent flat or home straight away.

The Combined Authority is expecting to be told later this month how much money it will have.

Mr Street said: "It will make a difference. This is new money coming in and it is also about providing permanent rooms for those who are routine rough sleepers.

"It’s not a silver bullet because you also have to think about all the thing which are causing this along the way.

"It’s not a stand alone house, it is probably an address in a shared or sheltered scheme with support in place. The important thing is it's a permanent address because with that you can start to think about medical services, benefits and all the other support needed.

"For some hopefully it will be a stand alone property in due course."

Housing

Housing has now taken centre stage on the political agenda and the Government has announced major investment in building.

The West Midlands second devolution deal, announced in the March budget statement, contained a major £350 million investment in homes.

Mr Street stressed that progress was already being made before he became mayor, but he is looking to accelerate that.

Average house building rates were 7,000 a year a few years ago, now they are at 12,000 and the aim is to raise this to 18,000.

He said: "We’re already on a journey and we’re improving. The money in the first devolution deal, the land reclamation fund, is already being spent.

"The £350m that came in the budget can relatively quickly be put to brownfield reclamation.

"The councils have come together and are collaborating. We only got that money because the Chancellor believed we would be able to deliver through that collaboration."

He highlighted Ickneild Port Loop in Ladywood, a major site for 1,000 homes which has been waiting 20 years for development.

Transport

The region remains heavily congested and in the background work has started on the HS2 rail line. The Mayor is head of Transport for West Midlands

He said: "A few years ago we were talking about projects, we are now digging up the ground to get working on them.

"One of the big successes for the past year was to get that money for the Metro extension through to Dudley. We’d been talking about that for 25 years, I hope it isn’t over personalising it but I’d been in office six months and we’d got the cash.

"That’s the whole point about using the mayor’s position to lobby.

"We’ve got Metro extensions in central Birmingham, central Wolverhampton and Dudley all funded.

"On the rail franchise we obviously have got the new trains ordered, we’re not just talking about it.

"We’ve got £676 million over orders put down for new rolling stock."

He highlighted new timetables coming in this year increasing the frequency of rail services.

A commitment has also been secured from the Department for Transport to reopen the Moseley rail line as well as the Wolverhampton to Walsall line.

The new Sprint rapid bus line along the Walsall Road is now funded as a result of securing the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

"Again people have been talking about that for 15 years, but now we have people employed in my office doing the drawings about exactly where it will run."

He added that road congestion remains a problem but these developments will help.

Air pollution

This has been a hotly contested issue in the local council election - where a debate over taxing high polluting private cars using the city has raged.

But Mr Street is clear that some form of charge on high polluting vehicles is necessary.

"There has to be a pollution charge"

"We are going to have to do a clean air zone in the city. I will be supportive of whoever wins the city council elections to bring in that clean air zone.

"That’s the detail we will want to work through - I wouldn’t call it road charging and definitely wouldn’t call it congestion charging but I believe there has to be a pollution charge.

"How far and who’s included has to be worked through. It’s because of the public health issue here - the data is inescapable.

I am prepared to put a bit of leadership into this."

Working with a Labour majority cabinet

The mayor's cabinet is made up of the seven leaders of the core West Midlands Council and Labour has a five-two majority.

This led to the one major setback for Conservative Mr Street, when they voted down his proposal for a £10 per year council tax charge in January.

He said: "There was that one disagreement but in the main it has worked really well. One of the things as mayor and combined authority we needed to do is prove we could work cross-party and I genuinely believe has happened.

"My first loyalty is to the people here, my second loyalty to the Government.

"And if you want an example take the Midland Metropolitan Hospital, I’ve hardly made myself the most popular person with central Government over that. But the people of the West Midlands need that to be sorted out."

The council tax shortfall was avoided when it emerged that business rate returns were better than expected due to an upturn in the local economy.

The economy

Mr Street was keen to highlight that West Midlands had the best job creation numbers for all of the UK for the first quarter of this year.

Growing the economy and jobs is a key function for the mayor. He said that Birmingham and Solihull had the highest increase in employment rates in the country last year. He said the region has backed the right sectors.

He said: "Over the last few years this region has moved its economy into high growth sectors - there’s jobs being created in advanced manufacturing, they’re definitely being created in life sciences, definitely being created more in professional services and digital and creative sectors - what this reflects is the region has followed a good plan for the last few years.

"And as chairman of the Local Enterprise Partnership for a good part of it I’d like to think I had some hand in that.

"Where all the start-up businesses are being created, so many are in digital and creative so what this is all about is the sectors which are growing fast and have good wages we are doing well in. We are supporting those sectors which is why something like Channel 4 is so important."

Tackling the skills shortage

This is where the region has struggled - the high skilled areas of the economy are growing but a large part of the workforce lack the skills to take those jobs - which are generally higher paying.

This is where Mr Street plans to focus his attention over the coming months. There has been progress with the development of the HS2 College which is now training railway engineers and construction skills - bricklaying, plastering and other building trades.

"This is very much unfinished work and one of my real goals for my second year is to secure a skills deal with Government where we are given much more responsibility for shaping our skills plan to meet the needs of our economy."

One setback is that much education and training policy, including the crucial further education and college sector, is controlled from London.

"We need to persuade the Department for Education to let go a bit," he added.

Birmingham's Commonwealth Games and Coventry City of Culture

Mr Street argues these events are both symbolic of a confident region and a massive driver of investment.

"We talked in the election last year about pride and leadership and I thought that these big competitions were ways of doing that. They bring in a huge amount of cash too, don’t forget the Government is paying two thirds of this.

"From the region’s point of view it’s three-quarters-of-a-billion pounds of investment which we have effectively won from Government and it was a team effort, but I know I did my part to persuade Government to make that investment.

"It’s more than symbolic, it gives us an opportunity to showcase to the world the progress we are making as well as being great participation event for young Brummies."

Do we need a mayor

Many were sceptical when the job of West Midlands Mayor was announced calling it more red tape, more cost and predicting that little would be achieved. So we asked if Mr Street felt he was proving the value of having a mayor.

"I believe it is being proven, but it's not past tense yet. Let's see when two more years are up."

He added: "It's only worth having if the outcomes for people here are better, it's got to make a difference and if I look at the successes of the last year, the investment that's come in, the housing deal, the devolution deal the investment in the Commonwealth Games for example I do think having a mayor, someone to champion the region around Britain and around the world is making a difference."

Thoughts on election 2020

It is a brief three-year term for the mayor to prove himself before the next election. But does Mr Street think he is doing enough.

"The first thing to say is let’s not worry about second terms yet," he said.

"But if you think about political events, and think two years back it seems like a world away, so predictions are a mugs game. But all I can do is deliver, demonstrate that I was the best person to do the job.

"During the election I treated it as a job interview with two million people not a party political popularity contest. And at the end of the term I want to be able to say I delivered."