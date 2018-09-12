The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council planning officers are investigating after a giant green container was placed on top of a single storey shop.

The container was delivered to Stratford Road, Sparkhill on Saturday where it was craned into place on top of the ISRA charity shop at the junction with Weatheroak Road.

It has huge windows and is decorated with placards showing food dishes. Patio planters and garden furniture has been placed around it on the flat roof.

It appears to have been set up as a fast food grill and barbecue garden.

But the container does not have planning permission and has prompted fears over public safety.

And following reports the council has confirmed it is investigating.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

Cllr Nicky Brennan (Lab, Sparkhill) said: "I’m glad the council have taken swift action to investigate this after residents raised concerns with me.

"Of course we want to encourage businesses to thrive on the Stratford Road however we need to make sure that public safety and quality of life for our residents always come first."

A Birmingham City Council spokesman said: "We are aware of the concerns that have been raised and they are being investigated."

The Islamic Relief charity shop stressed that they are just a tenant of the property and have nothing to do with the rooftop activity.

Birmingham Live has left messages for the landlord.

It has also discovered that a planning application was submitted by Mushtaq Sweet Centre and Mr Bashir Ahmed during the summer to put first floor extension to the building.

This would have included a pitched roof and wide windows.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

The planning application stated: "Since most of the buildings around the site are two storeys or more, our single storey building stands out like a sore thumb. And not in a positive way.

"Adding an extra floor makes the building more fitting to its surroundings.

"Since the site is corner site there is potential to create an interesting building with a decent design which is smart fitting to the area and to the building’s surroundings."

However the application was withdrawn before a decision was reached. No reason has been given.