Funding for social care, child protection, helping the homeless and public health is set to fall by £8 billion across the UK by 2025 according to new figures released today.

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents hundreds of councils, warns this is on top of £16 billion Government funding cuts since 2010.

Birmingham alone has seen its budget shrink by £765 million per year, and is expecting to see that fall by a further £123 million by 2022.

By far the biggest area of spending by councils is on care services for the city’s vulnerable elderly and disabled people, as well as child protection services.

In Birmingham about £512 million a year is spent on adult social care - ten times the amount spent on emptying the bins and waste disposal.

More than 1,400 local government leaders, officers and councillors arrive in Birmingham today for the LGA’s annual conference and are warning Government that spending on social care especially needs to increase.

The LGA says the next Government spending review, due in the autumn, is make or break for many councils.

It points out local authorities are currently housing 79,000 homeless families in temporary accommodation - the number in Birmingham is currently 2,058 households.

And there are also rises in the numbers of children in care as well as those in need of social care services.

LGA Chairman Lord Porter said: “We’ve reached a point where councils will no longer be able to support our residents as they expect, including our most vulnerable – let alone help the country to prosper.

“Councils have shouldered more than their fair share of austerity and have tried to reduce any impact on residents. But there is only so much they can do and the financial challenges they face are growing.

“Councils now spend less on early intervention, support for the voluntary sector has been reduced, rural bus services have been scaled back, libraries have been closed and other services have also taken a hit. More and more councils are struggling to balance their books and others are considering whether they have the funding to even deliver their statutory requirements.”

The call for funding comes after a survey of 152 council cabinet members for social care found 96 per cent agreed there is a major national funding problem.

Warwickshire County Council leader Izzi Seccombe, who is the LGA’s lead on health, said that surveys show people are increasingly more willing to pay higher taxes to fund the NHS and social care.

She said: “Properly funding social care and prevention services not only helps councils with overly-stretched budgets protect care services for the benefit of those requiring them, it also helps to prevent further crises in the NHS and saves the health service a fortune by keeping people safe and well in their own homes, reducing the number of hospital admissions.”