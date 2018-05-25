Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five influential and skilled individuals are being sought to oversee the organising and running of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Matt Hancock is putting together the team to deliver the Games, which will bring 6,500 athletes and officials to Birmingham and the West Midlands along with a million spectators in the summer of 2022 .

He wants five non-executive directors who join the organising committee, working an average of two to three days per month.

But they would be expected to work as unpaid volunteers and should have demonstrated leadership, political sensitivity and strong communication skills.

The advert asks for five individuals with proven experience in the following areas:

Finance and audit

Construction and procurement

Local government and community engagement

Stakeholder relationship management - communications and media handling

Sport and major events management

Among responsibilities for the committee are ensuring the venues, including the revamped Alexander Stadium and athletes village , are ready for 2022 and delivered on budget.

The deadline for applications is June 15 with interviews in July.

The new directors will be selected by a panel chaired by Government director for sport and Commonwealth Games Paul Oldfield which includes Paralympian Baroness Tammi Grey-Thompson, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward.

Mr Hancock said: "I am confident that Birmingham will deliver a fantastic Commonwealth Games in 2022 and I am delighted that the Commonwealth Games Federation has provided us with an opportunity to showcase a great city and host a spectacular sporting event.

"The Games will give us a chance to show, yet again, the best of Britain to the world, provide unique opportunities to the people and businesses of Birmingham and inspire many to get involved in sport.

"We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and are looking to appoint individuals who have expertise in finance, construction and procurement, local government and community engagement and stakeholder relationship management.

"You will be a strong advocate for sport and be passionate about the Commonwealth Games movement - it’s ambitions for positive social and economic benefits for individuals and communities, nationally and internationally."

The advert adds: “Board members will have been involved with the delivery of complex, multi-stakeholder projects in the public eye and the scale of budget required for an event of this size.

“They will be a strong advocate for sport and be passionate about the Commonwealth Games movement and its ambitions for positive social and economic benefits for individuals and communities, nationally and internationally.”