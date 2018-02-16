Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The search is on to find a person with the vision to help Birmingham organise the 2022 Commonwealth Games - and they will be richly rewarded.

City bosses want a project director, earning up to £120,000 a year, to oversee major council schemes linked to the 2022 Games.

Key Commonwealth Games projects being delivered by the council include:

• Development of the 1,000 home athletes village

• Upgrade of Alexander Stadium

• Sprint rapid bus routes

• A major arts festival in 2022

• A business expo

The project director will also have to work closely with the Government appointed Commonwealth Games Organising Committee and to ensure that Birmingham City Council delivers on its promises.

An advert for the post, with a salary range of £97,000 to £119,000, asks: “Are you inspired by the vision of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the Midlands? Can you back that inspiration up with hard experience of organisation on a grand scale? And can you command the loyalty and hard work of groups of people working across the region from a range of professional backgrounds?”

A Birmingham City Council spokesman said: “The Commonwealth Games is a once in a lifetime event for Birmingham as host city. It includes not only the sporting events, but also the cultural programme and business expo. It is crucial we get right the delivery of city council‘s role, working with Commonwealth Games partners.

“This new post will oversee and co-ordinate this work, so the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is a memorable celebration of sport, culture and business, with a lasting legacy for the people of Birmingham and the Midlands.”

“Funding for the post comes from the budget set aside by the council for this purpose and does not adversely affect the delivery of day-to-day services.”

It is a five year appointment and candidates have until February 28 to apply.

The Organising Committee

Separate to this the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is setting up the 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee to deliver the event.

A chairman, deputy and 12 directors will be appointed to the board. A range of organisations, including the West Midlands Combined Authority and Commonwealth Games Federation, will appoint directors.

It has a similar to the London Organising Committee for the 2012 Olympic Games, known as LOCOG, which was chaired by Lord Coe. The deputy chairman of LOCOG, Sir Keith Mills, advised Birmingham on the successful Commonwealth Games bid last year.