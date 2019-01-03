Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Senior councillors in Walsall are being encouraged to pay themselves more despite the cash-strapped authority still feeling the pinch from austerity.

An independent remuneration panel believes members holding the top posts are under-valuing themselves and lagging behind their counterparts in neighbouring authorities.

It also believes the work of councillors has increased during the struggling financial climate while freezing or even decreasing allowances will deter people from standing for election in future.

But it added members felt uncomfortable awarding themselves large rises during austerity with Labour and Liberal Democrats calling for a 20 per cent cut - a motion they put forward in July 2018 that was narrowly defeated.

The three-man panel - made of up university professor Stephen Leach, independent local government consultant Richard Hood and and former Dudley Council director of resources Philip Tart - have put forward three options for increasing special responsibility allowances (SRA) in Walsall.

They recommend basic allowances would stay mostly the same, all of which will be discussed at full council on Monday (January 7).

If the first option was implemented, SRAs would be increased by 21 per cent to bring them up to their 'real value' since 2011 when cuts were introduced.

Under the second option, a package recommended by the panel in 2012 but subsequently cut in 2014 would be introduced while the final option would see them bring Walsall up to the level of comparable authorities.

This would mean the SRA for the council leader would go from the current £22,841 to either £27,409, £29,535 or £31,957 respectively.

The deputy leader's allowance could rise from £14,916 to either £17,896, £19,587 or £19,821.

Cabinet members would be handed hikes of £13,717, £14,707 or £15,859 from the current £11,431.

The leader of the opposition will see his or her SRA go from £ 7,430 to either £8,916, £ 9,185 or £10,729.

SRA increases are also recommended for chairs of other committees including licensing, planning, audit and scrutiny.

The panel report said: "The unease felt by members about accepting any increase in allowances which is greater than that scheduled for officers, or which would send an inappropriate message to Walsall residents struggling with the impact of austerity is well understood, and, in principle, supported.

"In the Panel’s view, the major contribution which councillors make to the quality of life in our towns and cities has, with few exceptions, been undervalued in financial terms.

"Others in positions of responsibility in the public sector are typically much more generously rewarded, and they do not have the democratic accountability and responsibilities of councillors.

"In addition, the real value of members allowances has declined substantially in Walsall and in most other authorities since 2011. "

It added: "The allowances system should be designed in such a way which would maximise the feasibility of as wide a range as possible of people standing for elections, in order to facilitate a more representative mix of councillors."