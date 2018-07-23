The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Chair of the official “leave” campaign says she was never questioned during an investigation which concluded it broke the law during the Brexit referendum.

Gisela Stuart, a former Birmingham MP, said: “At no stage have they got in touch with me.”

She was Chair of Vote Leave, the official leave campaign in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Vote Leave now faces a police investigation after watchdog the Electoral Commission found it had failed to declare spending of more than £600,000.

the Electoral Commission imposed a fine of £61,000 and referred the issue to London’s Metropolitan Police.

But Ms Stuart, former MP for Birmingham Edgbaston, said the Electoral Commission published the finding without talking to her.

She told BBC Two’s Daily Politics: “We had a compliance committee and we had a finance committee.

“The reason why I am very cautious about what i am saying right now is because neither during the first investigation, nor the second investigation, nor the third, did the Electoral Commission ever talk to me

“So I have never been asked any questions. I have seen the report. There are now referrals to the police.

“And I think it’s right and proper that you then have a process where both sides have their say.”

The Electoral Commission found that Vote Leave handed more than £600,000 to a group called BeLeave, which spent the money on a data analytics and voter targeting firm.

The Commission found there was “significant evidence of joint working” between Darren Grimes, who ran BeLeave, and the Vote Leave campaign. This meant Vote Leave should have declared the spending as its own - which would have taken it over the £7m spending limit, the watchdog said.

It’s led to claims that the 2016 referendum was unfair.

Birmingham MP Liam Byrne told the House of Commons last week: “It is now clear this referendum result was corrupt because it was bought, quite possibly with Russian money.”