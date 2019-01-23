Get Black Country updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Local Democracy Reporting Service is marking its first anniversary. Joe Sweeney speaks about the 'thrilling' role of reporting the stories that impact on people's everyday lives.

Having started in journalism 30 years ago, I find myself having come something of a 'full circle' in my current role as the Local Democracy Reporter covering Wolverhampton.

A lot has happened in between and many aspects of the profession have changed - most notably the steady decline in print journalism as it makes way for the ever-developing age of the internet and the easy access of high-tech media.

I can still remember my first job on a now, long-defunct weekly newspaper in Wolverhampton. It was 1989 and I had made it. I was thrilled - I had got the job I always wanted as a youngster: to be a proper newspaper reporter.

By 1990, I was regularly attending committee meetings at Wolverhampton Civic Centre, nearly always alongside other, more-seasoned journalists from a variety of local publications.

One of the first major ongoing stories I covered was the council's development of the former Chubb Buildings in Fryer Street, purposely revamped and transformed to house the city's Light House Media Centre - at the time based in the Arena Theatre in Wulfruna Street.

And all these years later - just the other week in fact - I wrote a piece on how the centre continues to thrive within the city despite losing its council funding.

Having the opportunity to report stories like this as part of the LDRS scheme, still thrills me.

My week consists of checking all the council's agendas and movements and pinpointing areas of key interest - things that will strike a chord with the people of Wolverhampton; potentially impacting on the everyday lives of families, workers, homeowners, students, children, the sick, homeless and needy. Everyone who calls our city home, basically.

It is a very satisfying and rewarding duty to be able to hold the council to account for their actions and tell the general public exactly what is happening when it comes to the services that affect them and how they live from day-to-day.

I started this role at the beginning of August last year. In the intervening years between 1989 and now a lot has happened to me. I have worked as a reporter, a sub-editor, a news editor, an editor, a features writer, theatre critic and freelance journalist.

And spending the best part of last year re-establishing myself as a regular at the many and varied council committee meetings once again, still gives me a huge buzz.

A lot of the faces on the council have changed but some of the 'old guard' are still there. It's a pleasure to be able to 'make a difference' by writing the stories I and my near-on 150 colleagues nationwide generate each day.

Thanks to the establishment of the BBC's Local Democracy Reporting Service one year ago - and the privilege of being a part of this unique operation - I know I, for one, want to remain with it for as long as possible.

The highly impressive impact it has made on regional journalism in a relatively short space of time would suggest that it's here to stay. And I am significantly proud to be one of the many individuals who will continue to strive towards making it even greater in the years to come.