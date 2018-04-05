The video will start in 8 Cancel

Controversial plans to transform derelict land into a huge natural burial ground site in Walsall will be put forward to council chiefs for a third time in two years, it has emerged.

A proposal to build a cemetery on Winterley Lane, Rushall, has been pencilled in for a planning meeting later this month.

It’s the third time a natural burial plot has been put forward on this land with locals previously penning a 600-signature petition against it.

Speaking this week, nearby farm owner Jane Meeke told us: “It seems planners favour burial grounds being built on natural green belt land like this, hence why plans are gaining support again.

“However, while burial grounds can be beautiful and peaceful places, Winterley Lane in Rushall is not such a site.

“The underlying geology consists of flooded limestone caverns, water which feeds through to Park Lime Pits local nature reserve and then onto the highly regarded Walsall Arboretum, not to mention Daw End Branch canal running alongside the site which means the risk of contamination is too great.

“Winterley Lane, one of the oldest roads in the area, will be destroyed if planned permanent passing places are installed and pedestrians on the lane would be in danger from increased traffic as there are no footpaths.

“At one corner of the proposed burial ground there is a narrow humpback bridge with a three-ton limit. Drivers cannot see across when approaching from either direction so car horns are sounded to let people know their car is coming through, so it’s not exactly a peaceful location.”

In January 2017, acting agent Cemetery Development Services conceded that parts of the plan needed strengthening and subsequently withdrew its proposal.

More than 12 months on, though, a source confirmed that plans look set to be lodged once more.

Farm owner Jane added: “Surrounding landowners are very concerned about the impact the contamination would have on their business. Our horses graze on the adjoining fields.

“The owners of the site in Winterley Lane seem to have no regard for the people living in the area.”

Cemetery Development Services have been approached for a comment.