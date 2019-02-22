Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Birmingham university has been handed a £250,000 grant to help create a new generation of computer programmers.

Birmingham City University (BCU) has been officially named as the region's provider for the new National Centre for Computing Education (NCCE).

The body has been created by the Department for Education with the goal of improving computing education across primary and secondary schools by upskilling teachers in computer science.

BCU is one of nine new regional delivery partners chosen from across the country.

Staff at the university's school of computing will now be tasked with training teachers across the region in how to teach computer programming to young people, to help them develop the skills needed for future careers in the industry.

The Department for Education has invested £84 million in the NCCE across the country with the aim of ensuring children have adequate training in computing from an early age.

Keith Buncle, regional delivery partner co-ordinator for the NCCE, said: "With the increased significance of computers and technology in our society, it is crucial that our young people learn the skills needed to participate in these industries.

"Being named as one of the regional providers for the National Centre for Computing Education is not just great news for those of us at the university but should be seen as a very welcome step for schools, pupils and parents across our region.

"The news will allow us to build on the work we've already undertaken in the region and to create important links with education providers across the West Midlands.

"This partnership is extremely positive as it creates direct links with all schools in the region."