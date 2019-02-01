The video will start in 8 Cancel

The University of Birmingham could be set to lose its place as the third biggest university in the UK.

New figures show there were a total of 34,835 undergraduate and graduates enrolled there in 2017/18.

While that was up from 33,830 in 2016/17, the rise - of just 80 students - was minimal.

At the same time, the number of students at the University of Leeds rose by 1,120 to 34,420, while Coventry was up by 2,435 to 34,125.

Nottingham and Edinburgh are also closing the gap.

The University of Manchester remains the biggest in the UK, with 40,140 students in 2017/18.

The rapidly-expanding University College London is second, with 40,015.

The figures show that the University of Birmingham has increased student numbers by just two per cent since 2014/15, when there were 34,160 undergraduates and graduates.

Over the same period, Leeds has grown by 11 per cent and Coventry by a whopping 24 per cent.

The figures, published by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), show the number of people in higher education continues to grow overall.

There were 2,343,095 undergraduate and postgraduate students across the UK in 2017/18 - up 25,215 on the previous year.

The analysis does not include the Open University, which had 117,935 students in 2017/18.

The data also shows the subjects which have seen the biggest increases in popularity over the last few years.

The number studying computer sciences at the University of Birmingham has increased by 14 per cent since 2014/15, to stand at 940 in 2017/18.

The number studying arts and design is up 14 per cent, from 535 to 610, while the number studying languages has risen nine per cent from 2,545 to 2,770.

Education (down 14 per cent to 2,270), business and administration (down five per cent to 5,595), and physical sciences (down four per cent to 2,150) have all seen enrolments drop since 2014/15.

Across the UK, the data shows, there were 1.3 million female students in 2017/18 compared to 1.0 million male students.

Subjects which have seen the biggest increase in student numbers, nationally, include computer science (up 15 per cent since 2014/15), social sciences (up 10 per cent), arts and design (up seven per cent) and law (up five per cent).

The number studying languages has fallen by seven per cent over the same period.

THE UK’S BIGGEST UNIVERSITIES BY STUDENT ENROLMENTS

University // Students in 2016/17 // Students in 2017/18

The University of Manchester // 40490 // 40140

University College London // 37905 // 40015

The University of Birmingham // 34835 // 34915

The University of Leeds // 33300 // 34420

Coventry University // 31690 // 34125

University of Nottingham // 32515 // 33100

The Manchester Metropolitan University // 33010 // 33080

The University of Edinburgh // 31910 // 32885

King's College London // 30565 // 32270

Cardiff University // 31595 // 31935

The Nottingham Trent University // 29370 // 30890

Sheffield Hallam University // 30815 // 30730

The University of Glasgow // 28615 // 29725

The University of Sheffield // 28715 // 29675

The University of Liverpool // 27070 // 28795

University of the West of England, Bristol // 27880 // 28790

University of Northumbria at Newcastle // 26675 // 26645

Newcastle University // 24980 // 26470

The University of Warwick // 25045 // 25705

De Montfort University // 23205 // 25695

The University of Oxford // 24650 // 24915

The University of Bristol // 23590 // 24850

The University of Southampton // 25180 // 24625

Birmingham City University // 24130 // 24575

Queen's University Belfast // 23850 // 24490

University of Hertfordshire // 24580 // 24400

The University of Portsmouth // 23505 // 24395

The University of Exeter // 23175 // 24045

Ulster University // 24640 // 23715

Leeds Beckett University // 24885 // 23570

Anglia Ruskin University // 22245 // 23500

Liverpool John Moores University // 22445 // 23230

The University of Central Lancashire // 24160 // 23000

University of South Wales // 23465 // 22860

The University of Strathclyde // 22955 // 22295

The University of Brighton // 21655 // 21555

University of Plymouth // 21645 // 20765

The University of Cambridge // 19955 // 20510

Swansea University // 19160 // 20415

The University of Salford // 19995 // 20290