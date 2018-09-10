Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Individuals involved in the collapse of construction firm Carillion should face criminal investigation according to the UK's largest trade union.

Unite union's assistant general secretary Gail Cartmail has made the call at the TUC conference in Manchester.

Carillion went bust in January after receiving public contracts worth billions of pounds including the construction of Birmingham Metropolitan Hospital and design work on tunnels for HS2 rail.

It was also working on new private sector office blocks at Paradise in Birmingham City Centre when it went bust.

In her speech Gail Cartmail said: “Eight months after Carillion’s collapse the Insolvency Service is only just beginning to investigate if laws were broken. This is simply too little too late.



“There must be an immediate criminal investigation into Carillion. And we the trade union movement must lead that call. If no laws were broken, then we need, better, stronger laws.”





Unite has previously called for a full public inquiry into the collapse of Carillion and the fact that major contracts were still awarded despite warning signs.

Sir John Bourn, the former auditor general has described Carillion as acting like a ‘Ponzi scheme’ . Finance expert Frances Coppola has said that Carillion ‘was effectively insolvent from 2016’.



When Carillion collapsed it had £7 billion of liabilities, including a £2.6 billion deficit in its pension funds with just £29 million left in the bank.

Ms Cartmail added that thousands of workers and apprentices were "dumped without warning" when Carillion collapsed.

"The Government and other organisations are treating Carillion's collapse as business as normal. There is nothing normal about the biggest corporate collapse in the UK's history.

"While thousands of workers have been thrown on the scrapheap, those responsible for driving the company into the ditch have dusted themselves off and started again as if nothing had happened.

(Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

"If nothing criminal occurred then we should be told how on earth it can be legal to have embarked on the policies pursued by Carillion's management team which drove it to the wall with little prior warning."

The conference called for an independent inquiry into the collapse of Carillion, and into privatisation of public services.

Work on the 669 bed Midland Metropolitan Hospital has only recently been cleared to resume following a Government bailout thought to be worth £315 million . The new hospital at Cape Hill is due to open in 2022.