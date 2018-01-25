The under-performing secondary schools in Birmingham and the West Midlands have been revealed.
More than a quarter of a million children are being taught at under-performing secondary schools, official figures show.
One in eight of England's mainstream secondaries - 365 in total - fell below the government's minimum standards in 2017.
According to new statistics, this is up from 282 schools, just under one in 10 - the year before.
Analysis of the data shows 260,783 schoolchildren are now being taught at under-performing secondaries - about one in 12 (8.6%), compared to 206,991 (6.8%) in 2016.
Schools fall below the government's performance threshold if pupils fail to make enough progress across eight subjects, with particular weight given to English and maths.
The Department for Education (DfE) said the rise in under-performing schools is because of technical changes to the points system used by government statisticians to calculate a school's performance.
The rise comes amid major changes to England's exams system, including the introduction of a new grading system, which has meant the data includes English and maths GCSE results awarded new 9-1 grades while other subjects received traditional A*-G grades.
School leaders said the new grading system affecting English and maths has complicated the way school performance is calculated, as it has to be worked out using a combination of old and new grading systems.
Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: "As the DfE itself says in today's statistics, these changes are the main reason why there has been an increase in the number of schools which are deemed to be below the 'floor standard' for Progress 8.
"It is extremely unfair that more schools find themselves in this situation because of complex changes to the way in which this is calculated.
"Our message to the DfE, trust boards, governors and inspectors is to avoid leaping to judgement on the basis of these performance tables. They only tell us a limited amount about the true quality of a school."
Schools are judged against a measure called Progress 8 which looks at the progress a pupil has made between the end of primary and the end of secondary school, and their results across eight GCSEs compared to their achievement of other youngsters with similar abilities.
A secondary is considered to be below the government's floor standard if, on average, pupils score half a grade less (-0.5) across eight GCSEs than they would have been expected to compared to pupils of similar abilities nationally.
The DfE insisted that where schools have fallen below the floor standard, the data is "a starting point for a conversation about school improvement."
The Press Association's analysis shows that the North West has the highest proportion of pupils at under-performing schools at about one in seven (14.8%) while Eastern England has the lowest at 4.4%.
Schools Minister Nick Gibb highlighted a narrowing gulf between the results of rich and poor pupils.
"The attainment gap between the most disadvantaged pupils and their peers has narrowed by 10% since 2011 and more disadvantaged pupils are studying the core academic subjects, ensuring they have the knowledge and skills they need to make the most of their lives," he said.
West Midlands:
The Baverstock Academy, Birmingham
Perry Beeches the Academy, Birmingham
Perry Beeches II The Free School, Birmingham
Turves Green Boys' School, Birmingham
Aston University Engineering Academy, Birmingham
North Bromsgrove High School, Bromsgrove
Norton Canes High School, Cannock
WMG Academy for Young Engineers, Coventry
Woodlands Academy, Coventry
The Holly Hall Academy, Dudley
The De Montfort School, Evesham
The Hereford Academy, Hereford
Robert Owen Academy, Hereford
Aylestone Business and Enterprise College, Hereford
Holy Trinity School, Kidderminster
The Grove School Market, Drayton
Wolstanton High Academy, Newcastle Under Lyme
Newcastle Academy, Newcastle Under Lyme
The Nuneaton Academy, Nuneaton
The George Eliot School, Nuneaton
The JCB Academy, Rocester
Shrewsbury Academy, Shrewsbury
Lyndon School, Solihull
CTC Kingshurst Academy, Solihull
Stoke Studio College for Manufacturing and Design Engineering, Stoke-on-Trent
University Academy Kidsgrove, Stoke-on-Trent
Birches Head Academy, Stoke-on-Trent
Stoke Studio College for Construction and Building Excellence, Stoke-on-Trent
The Wilnecote School, Tamworth
The Telford Priory School, Telford
The Telford Park School, Telford
The ACE Academy, Tipton
Walsall Studio School, Walsall
Brownhills School, Walsall
Wodensborough Ormiston Academy, Wednesbury
Health Futures UTC, West Bromwich
Willenhall E-ACT Academy, Willenhall
Wednesfield High Specialist Engineering Academy, Wolverhampton
West Midlands Construction UTC, Wolverhampton