The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than half of the people taking the British citizenship test in Sandwell failed last year - one of the highest proportions in the country.

Exclusive figures obtained under Freedom of Information laws show a total of 1,031 people took the test in Sandwell in 2016.

Of those, 574 - or 56% - failed.

Passing the citizenship test, also known as the “Life in the UK” test, is one of the criteria for becoming a British citizen or settling in the UK.

You must also have spent a certain period of time in the country, pass an English language test, and not have any criminal convictions.

The test includes questions on a range of aspects of British culture and history.

You can give it a go below.

People who failed can take the test over and over again but each attempt to pass the test costs £50.

Across England as a whole, 125,925 tests were taken in 2016, with 36% of people failing.

Birmingham saw the second highest percentage failing in the area.

Of the 5,006 who took the test there, 2,590 (52%) failed to make the grade.

Dudley was next, with 50% of people failing out of the 353 who took the test.

People in Solihull did best. Only 45 out of 173 people failed, a quarter.

The test was taken far fewer times in England in 2016 than it was in 2015, when it was taken 164,702 times.

Across West Midlands as a whole, the proportion of people failing the test is actually going down.

Some 47% of people failed in 2016 compared to 51% in 2015.

The Life in the UK tests has 24 questions that must be completed within 45 minutes and the applicant needs to get at least 75% of questions right to pass.