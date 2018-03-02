Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fitting bus lane cameras on one of Birmingham’s busiest streets would simply ask as an extra tax for nearby residents, a former bus driver has insisted.

Coun Mike Sharpe said extra enforcement on Tyburn Road in Pype Hayes would only punish locals through fines.

The Labour councillor, who chairs the city council’s planning committee, instead wants the cash spent on speed cameras on a dangerous stretch of the Chester Road dual carriageway, near Pype Hayes Park, where there have been a string of accidents – one of them fatal.

Coun Sharpe (Lab, Tyburn) who was also a tank driver with the Queens Own Hussars, said: “As a former bus driver myself, I believe the installation of bus lane cameras on Tyburn Road is another well-meaning project that will just take cash from our residents and not help them.”

That part of Tyburn Road is also crisscrossed by many residential side streets and locals fear they could accidentally get caught out in the bus lanes as the pull in and out.

Coun Sharpe, a former Lord Mayor, said: “I would have preferred the money be spent on restoring speed cameras to the Chester Road and improving safety there.

“It is only a few years since we had an innocent young pedestrian killed by a speeding motorist.

“And things have got worse since the Government stopped funding the cameras.”

Coun Sharpe is standing for election in the newly-formed Pype Hayes ward this year and wants to see the annual fireworks display return to Pype Hayes Park and a greater focus and investment in suburbs, as well as the city centre.

Council transport bosses, who revealed detailed plans for the bus lane cameras last summer, said they were about getting motorists to obey the law and allow buses to get through.

Cabinet member for roads Stewart Stacey, speaking at the time , said: “This isn’t about trying to catch people out.

“I want everyone to know exactly where these cameras are so that they keep out of the bus lanes, rather than having to pay a fine.

“Even if we don’t collect a single penny the scheme will still be a success because it will mean people have heeded our message and are obeying the law.

“However, any fines that are collected can only be spent on transport projects.”