Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

President Trump wants the US to trade with the UK after Brexit - and will "get something done", the American Ambassador to the UK said.

Robert “Woody” Johnson, a Trump supporter and Republican Party donor, was speaking at a dinner with business leaders in Birmingham Town Hall.

He said: "T he man at the top is a business guy. We want to trade with you in the US and we will do everything we can to help.

“I do not downplay that Brexit will be a challenge – there is a lot to figure out. You can say it’s too complicated but as an American I say you simplify it.

“There is a lot of capability and willingness and no matter what the challenges, we will get something done."

He continued: “We want to keep investing here and it is not a matter of whether we have Brexit or not.

“The future of the relationship between the UK and the US is very, very bright and the President is very fond of your country. And my job is to leave this relationship stronger than when I took over.”

Supporters of Brexit argued during the referendum campaign that leaving the EU would allow the UK to sign new trade deals with the rest of the world.