The leader of Walsall Council has sparked a huge row after branding the travelling community "parasites" who are nothing but a "lawless society".

Cllr Mike Bird (Con) described travellers as "intimidating and threatening" and also accused them of being responsible for routine thefts in the town.

Speaking live on Radio WM's Danny Kelly phone-in show, Cllr Bird said: "The ones I have come across are a lawless society, they have no respect whatsoever for our community and I get this all the time - oh, it's their culture. But what about our culture? What about our way of life?

"They do not give a damn. I have now got 24 injunction sites because of the incursions we've had. It's the rubbish they leave, the intimidation, the threats, the theft. They are parasites."

Cllr Bird's comments prompted an angry response from other callers, with one demanding Theresa May sack him for his "unacceptable language." Another called him into question about Romany Gypsies which Cllr Bird said was "a completely different topic" that did not apply here.

Asked if he felt any venom towards travellers in general, Cllr Bird said: "Oh absolutely. The residents suffer 24 hours a day when travellers rock up on their doorsteps. They have youngsters driving motorbikes on private land and this is invariably on land that belongs to the council. They just have no respect for other people.

"We have had many incursions in Walsall and the mess and the mayhem they cause, the theft they cause, is disgraceful. In recent weeks they walked into the local co-op and were literally just emptying the shelves. And the manager, genuinely, was so frightened that he let them get on with it."

Following Cllr Bird's comments, Cllr Matt Ward (Lab) said: "It's not the first time Mike has said this. Travellers have caused a massive issue in my ward of Blakenall for many years and it's only been recently that we have started to deal with them.

"Illegal encampments cause a lot of issues for our residents and what they actually need is proper sites so they have got somewhere to go. And the big issue is where those sites should be. It's something that Walsall Council has been looking at in the last few months, about getting one set up.

"If there is a designated site they will have to go there and pay money so that they are not just ending up in the local parks causing trouble for residents. Last year they took over one of the parks completely and it looked like a poor man's Butlin's. They stopped the residents from actually being able to use the park," he added.

"We have tried giving them bins in the past but then we just found they ended up full of commercial waste such as trees, logs, Tarmac, and so the council just ended up having to clear that away."

Asked what he thought about Cllr Bird's comments, Cllr Ward said that people had different opinions and were entitled to them.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Cllr Bird said: "It is a nightmare in Walsall. They have cost us hundreds of thousands of pounds and caused nothing but misery and mayhem. They run around on motorbikes shouting abuse and to be quite honest people are frightened of them.

"I know one gentleman who had dirty nappies and faeces strewn all along his fence. And the local co-op had to shut its doors after it was raided. If you speak to any of my constituents they will agree that it is simply unacceptable.

"My wife and I witnessed some travellers using an angle-grinder to cut off the height-restrictor at Barr Beacon. On election day we even had to move them out of the way so we could get into one of the polling stations. So yes, parasites is a good word for them."

In response to the call for the Prime Minister to sack him, Cllr Bird said: "Theresa May and I get on quite well actually. And whether or not I get the sack is down to the electorate, and so far that hasn't happened in 39 years."

Cllr Bird has been invited to comment on the subject of Romany Gypsies on Danny Kelly's Monday morning show on Radio WM.