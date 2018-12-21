Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for three new 'sprint' bus routes in Birmingham are to go back under the microscope after transport chiefs received some negative feedback on the proposals.

The project will see sprint buses operate between Birmingham city centre and Walsall, Sutton Coldfield via the new neighbourhoods at Langley and Peddimore and the A45 to Solihull and Birmingham Airport.

Transport for West Midlands said it received responses from more than 1,500 people into its recent consultation including from residents living near the proposed routes, businesses and regular commuters.

Around 75 per cent of those who responded either partially or wholly supported the introduction of buses, it said, but concerns were raised concerns over issues such as loss of parking, congestion at pinch points and the need for cycling infrastructure alongside the routes.

Transport chiefs said these would now be taken into consideration as the designs were developed over the coming months with a further response issued in the spring.

Sprint buses are modelled on trams and operate on dedicated lanes with priority through junctions.

They have low floors and are high capacity with multiple doors, allowing more people to board and alight simultaneously which should improve journey times.

The three routes were originally intended to be introduced by 2026 as part of the HS2 connectivity programme but have been brought forward to be ready for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: "We would like to thank all members of the public who took the time to respond to our consultation.

"We are delighted that so many welcomed our plans for a modern and reliable bus rapid transit system for the West Midlands.

"We also recognise some residents raised genuine concerns about the introduction of sprint and are committed to consider alternative designs to see if we can address those understandable concerns."

Cllr Waseem Zaffar, cabinet member for transport and environment at Birmingham City Council, added: "Sprint will play a hugely important role in helping to encourage more people out of cars and onto public transport which in turn will reduce congestion on our roads as well as polluting vehicle emissions.

"I have been in regular contact with Transport for West Midlands to ensure we have a scheme that is not only acceptable to local residents but also meets our objectives of substantially improving Birmingham's public transport offer.

"I am pleased the mayor and Transport for West Midlands are listening to the feedback."

A consultation was also held over the development of a sprint route along Hagley Road, the findings of which will be released in due course.

This is one of four further sprint routes being planned for introduction by 2026.

Summary of results

A34 Birmingham to Walsall

- 73 per cent of the 574 people who commented on the route either partially or fully supported it

- 24 per cent do not support, with the remainder undecided.

- Petition from the A34 Safety Action Group calling for sprint to be dropped was signed by 586 people

Sutton Coldfield to Birmingham

- 77 per cent of the 405 people who commented on this route fully or partially supported the plans

- 19 per cent were against

A45 Solihull and Birmingham Airport to Birmingham

82 per cent of the 424 people who commented on the A45 route fully or partially support of the proposals

- 14 per cent were against