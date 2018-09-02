Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new Sprint rapid bus line between Birmingham and Walsall is doomed to failure unless there is a massive overhaul of a notorious traffic junction it has been claimed.

Birmingham Lib Dem leader Jon Hunt is warning that the rapid bus will be stuck in queues alongside the rest of the traffic at the busy Scott Arms junction in Great Barr.

There are frequently long tailbacks at the crossroads of the A34, Queslett Road and Newton Road dual carriageways.

Earlier today Transport for West Midlands unveiled its plans to run a Sprint bus - complete with dedicated lanes along the A34 between Birmingham and Walsall to speed up journey times.

And Cllr Hunt (Perry Barr) warns there is little indication in the proposals to solve the chronic congestion. He urged the project designers to consider a bold revamp of the Scott Arms.

Meanwhile city highways officials are looking at major alterations to roads around Perry Barr and Birchfield, including the possible removal of the A34 fly-over , as they build a new athletes village ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Cllr Hunt said: "What is most concerning is that very little has been done to improve traffic flow at the notorious Scott Arms.

"This could be done by putting in extra lanes and other measures at a fraction of what is being spent in the Birchfield area.

"Failure to do this is utterly shortsighted when so much is being spent on the project and will mean the sprint buses continue to be delayed at the Scot arms along with everyone else.

"With the proposals to flatten the Perry Barr flyover moving forward, I am increasingly concerned that the opportunity of the 2022 Games is being used as a cover for ill thought out, costly and hastily implemented schemes."

Many have argued for major improvements to the Scott Arms junction for decades and various plans have been looked at. But Sandwell and Birmingham City Councils have failed to agree on a scheme or secure funding.

With wide pavements, a central reservation and two car parks on the junction it is thought their is ample space to build extra lanes without too much disruption.

Last year the traffic lights were upgraded but the lengthy queues remain.

Cllr Hunt also warned that in order to provide special lanes for the Sprint buses that many residents along the Walsall Road could lose their on-street parking bays.

"In some areas this will have a significant impact where there are no alternatives available. It's certainly causing a backlash up and down the Walsall Road," he warned.

The detailed plans for three Sprint routes have been unveiled and an exhibition will be visiting major shopping centres over the next few weeks. Residents and commuters are being asked for their comments between now and September 28.

After that plans will be finalised and transport bosses aim to get the network built and operational by the start of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.