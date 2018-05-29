Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Solihull's most senior police officer has urged drivers to invest in a steering lock to protect their vehicles from the scourge of keyless car thieves.

Criminal gangs are deploying increasingly sophisticated devices which enable them to boost the signal of a key fob inside a person's home and open the doors of the vehicle parked outside.

Earlier this year, CCTV of thieves using this method to steal a Mercedes from a driveway in Marston Green made national headlines, with the footage revealing that they had been able to drive off in the sports car in around 40 seconds.

Chief Supt Bas Javid, Solihull's Police Commander, said that fitting a lock was a good example of a step that residents can take to thwart the thieves.

"A Disklok [steering lock] that costs less than a £100 will prevent that type of crime," he said.

"It does not matter how great their technology is ... they cannot drive away with the car."

Chief Supt Javid admitted that vehicle theft was one of the offences where the number of convictions was not what it was five or ten years ago.

"There's various reasons for that," he told an audience at Solihull College and University Centre. "One is the way that technology has moved on and it doesn't leave a trace as such ... when vehicles are stolen.

"We very rarely recover those vehicles because they go off to 'chop shops'; they get chopped up and sent round Europe within the first week.

"What we are doing right now is focusing on some of the gangs specifically that do those sorts of crime."

Last month, the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, David Jamieson, organised a summit with motor manufacturers to discuss ways to tackle the problem.

He has previously claimed that vehicle thefts in the region had reached "epidemic" proportions, with offences doubling in the space of two years.