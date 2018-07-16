The video will start in 8 Cancel

Black Country MP Tom Watson has launched a campaign to bring the World Cup to Britain.

He's calling on the Government to support a UK bid to host the world cup in 2030.

Mr Watson, MP for West Bromwich East, issued the plea in his role as Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

He wrote to Jeremy Wright, the newly appointed Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, urging the Government to"support any bid from the English FA and their counterparts in the other nations of the UK for the 2030 World Cup."

It has been 52 years since the World Cup was last held in England, and the 2030 tournament will mark the centenary of the World Cup tournament itself.

He said in the letter: "This summer we have witnessed one of the most exciting World Cup tournaments in recent years.

"The performance of Gareth Southgate’s young England side has captivated millions of English football fans – uniting the country and creating pride in the national side that we have not seen for many years."

Mr Watson said the London 2012 Olympics had shown that major sporting events can unite the country.

He said: "The 2030 tournament will mark the centenary of the World Cup tournament itself – what could be more fitting than for it to be held in the home of football?"

Mr Watson added: "It is time to capitalise on the renewed passion for the national team and finally bring football home."