Birmingham’s billionaire club has increased by three, this year’s Birmingham Post Rich List shows.

Among the new entrants are Aston Villa owner Tony Xia, Phones4U founder John Caudwell and Lord Edmiston, owner of Coleshill-based property and automotive business IM Group.

There are a record eight billionaires who either work in the city, or who have family ties here – up from five last year.

Topping the list is once again Wolverhampton Wanderers owner Guo Guangchang, with £4 billion to his name.

The annual listing features the richest fifty people in Birmingham, and this year their combined wealth has increased by more than £2.5 billion from last to year to almost £28 billion.

So, who are the new entrants?

Tony Xia

Aston Villa owner Tony Xia told the South China Morning Post that the club will return to the Premier League within two years.

That was in October 2016, so time is running out. Hopefully Tony Xia's patience isn't. Aston Villa has been enjoying a run of good results, which is probably what Tony Xia was hoping for when he paid £76 million for the club in June 2016. He has been a Villa supporter since seeing the club when he was a student at Oxford University

Tony Xia, 41, owns a broad-based Chinese conglomerate - the Recon Group - which has a controlling interest in several publicly-listed companies on the Hong Kong and Chinese stock exchanges. He is chairman and chief executive. His other private companies employ more than 35,000 people in 75 countries.

His business interests range from planning companies which have played a big part in the rapid expansion of China's cities, to tourism, finance, logistics, IT, health, agriculture, transport and design. One of his companies - Teamex - was sold in a £430 million deal.

Last February Recon bought a 51 per cent stake in Millennium Films, a Hollywood film studio specialising in action films, including The Expendables series. Tony Xia has taken over as chairman.

He studied landscape design at Harvard , the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and at Trinity College, Oxford on a five-month exchange, before establishing his own design company in America. When China's economy began to take off he relocated the company to the eastern province of Zhejiang.

He played football as a striker when he was a youngster and the game has long been his passion. He sees his Villa purchase as the cornerstone of his sports, leisure and tourism interests and plans to promote the game - and Villa - in both China and India.

Back at Villa, the club's drop from the top flight have had a significant effect on the club's finances, with a considerable drop in TV cash. In the year to May 2016 the club made a £81.3 million loss. Turnover for the year, including player transactions, was down at £108.8 million.

The good news is that Tony Xia, who underwent heart surgery last year, is committed to Villa's youth system and has revamped the academy to find and nurture the stars of tomorrow. The academy's scouts are scouring the UK and Europe to find talented teenagers.

Tony Xia's stated objective is to get Villa back into the Premier League as quickly as possible. He has a home in Beijing but has pledged to buy a base in Birmingham for himself and his wife Sally and three year-old daughter Charlotte.

John Caudwell

Phones4U founder John Caudwell was a regular in the Birmingham Post Rich List until 2013 when we changed the geographical boundaries of the list and North Staffordshire was excluded. However, we have re-instated him this year on the basis that he was born a Brummie.

Born in Birmingham before moving to Stoke with his family when he was very young, John Caudwell, aged 64, entered the realm of the super-rich in August 2006 when he sold his Phones4U mobile phone empire for £1.46 billion. The business he set up from nothing was sold on again in 2011 in a £700 million private equity deal. BC Partners, acquired the company from US parent company Providence Equity to whom John Caudwell sold it.

That deal was more good news for John Caudwell who still held a stake in the firm, and added around £100 million to his fortune.

He is still involved with mobile phones, backing Unshackled.com which allows phone users to convert from payment plans to SIM-only contracts.

But most of his interests are in property through his Lyme Properties business, which is busy converting a multi-storey car park in Mayfair into luxury apartments.

He spends much of his time concentrating on charity work, and he says he intends to leave the bulk of his fortune to a charitable foundation. His five children are apparently quite happy with this arrangement.

He set up his charity Caudwell Children in 2000 to help provide specialist equipment, treatment and therapy for sick and disabled children in the UK. As the charity’s largest benefactor he personally donates the cost of the charity’s annual management and administration overheads and is chairman of the board of trustees.

Caudwell Children continues to do great things for youngsters. To date Caudwell Children has provided services worth over £37 million to thousands of children with more than 600 different medical conditions.

When the Phones4u operation was established the firm took eight months to sell its first order of 26 phones. When it was sold, the Caudwell Group was selling 26 phones a minute and employed 8000 people around the globe.

John Caudwell still lives close to his roots in Staffordshire, but now occupies the 50-room £12 million Jacobean Broughton Hall near Eccleshall. He also has an £85 million home in Mayfair which was previously owned by the Sultan of Brunei His successful business career has paid for a helicopter, a six-seater plane, a £1 million Sunseeker motorboat and a fleet of luxury cars.

Lord Edmiston

The value of Lord Edmiston's IM Group property portfolio continues to grow and that means Lord Edmiston has now joined the exclusive billionaire's club.

The Coleshill-based IM Group is made of the property company and the International Motors automotive franchises and has net assets of close to £650 million. Turnover for the group rose to £48 million in 2016.

Profits were slightly down at £68.5 million, in part a result of lower rental income following the disposal of logistics properties. The business's stellar performance in 2015 was always going to be difficult to match.

Lord Edmiston was made a Conservative life peer in 2011 but quit the Huse of Lords in 2015 to spend more time on his charity work. He is one of the UK's biggest philanthropic donors and wants to devote more of his time to religious and educational charities. He set up Christian Vision in 1988, a worldwide charity aiming to help a billion people.

The charity benefited from a £58.9 million personal donation from Lord Edmiston.

His Coleshill-based property investment and development group IM Properties continues to perform very well indeed with significant land investments. At year end the total value of IM's projects under construction stood at £279 million.

The company owns a string of landmark sites across the UK, including Birmingham's prestigious 55 Colmore Row which is being developed as prime city centre office space, and the Blythe Valley Business Park near Solihull. A major expansion is taking place at Blythe Valley including a 200-bed hotel, a 250 bed care home, 27,000 sq ft of office space and 750 houses.

IM is developing a new business park near the M1 motorway in Nottinghamshire which has the potential to support thousands of jobs. Nottingham 26 will be on a site off the A610 and will be made up of four large industrial units including a 460,000 sq ft distribution centre. Meanwhile a new warehouse on The Hub business park in Witton will use solar panels to generate its own electricity supply

The company’s bespoke residential arm, Spitfire Properties LLP, celebrated its sixth full year of trading with rapid expansion and construction underway on developments at Little Aston, Solihull, Bath and Ascot among others.

Meanwhile things are progressing well at IM Group’s other major business – its automotive arm, which imports Subaru, Daihatsu, Great Wall and Isuzu vehicles. The launch of the D-Max pick-up is helping Isuzu sales. The company has taken 100 per cent ownership of Isuzu Nordic which is boosting sales in Sweden and the Nordic countries.

Lord Edmiston remains in the top 10 list of Britain’s biggest philanthropists, having donated to religious, humanitarian and educational charities through Christian Vision. Since 1998 he has donated more than £400 million to various causes. He is also a significant donor to the Conservative party.

Christian Vision sponsors three city academies in the Midlands including the Grace Academies in Darlaston, Solihull and Coventry. Teaching is based on Christian principles, encouraging decency, respect and compassion.

A former finance director at the failed Jensen Motors, Lord Edmiston used his £6000 redundancy pay to set up International Motors in 1974. He began as the world’s only distributor for Jensen parts before acquiring the franchises for Subaru and Isuzu.

The IM group is housed on a purpose-built 200-acre site in Coleshill which is the headquarters of its global operations.

Seventy-one year-old Lord Edmiston is a committed and active Christian. His charity has helped families and children around the globe, and has a presence in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Zambia, Mozambique, Australia, East Timor and Angola.

Who are the billionaires?

Guo Guangchang –Fosun International (owns Wolverhampton Wanderers) £4bn

Lord Bamford & Family – JCB – £3.6bn

Guochuan Lai – Yniyi Guolai (Shanghai) Sports Development (owns West Bromwich Albion) – £2.6bn

John Caudwell – Phones4U – £1.55bn

John Bloor – Bloor Homes and Triumph Motorcycles – £1.45bn

Jacques Gaston Murray – Andrew Sykes Group and London Security plc and six hotels, including Grand Beach Hotel on Miami Beach – £1.2bn

Lord Edmiston – IM Group – £1bn

Tony Xia – Recon Group (owns Aston Villa) – £1bn

The West Midlands’ eight billionaires include the oldest person on our list – 98 year-old air-conditioning billionaire Jacques Gaston Murray, who still plays an active role in his companies.

Lord Bamford and John Bloor continue their success, while Lord Edmiston of IM Group joins the billionaires club.

Phones4U tycoon John Caudwell returns to our list this year.

He was excluded when we changed the geographical boundaries, but since he is Birmingham-born he returns to the fold.

Are there any new entrants to the Rich List?

Once again we have some new faces in the list. These include:

Dean Hoyle – owner of the Hams Hall-based stationery supplier The Works – £290m (number 20)

Julia and Guy Hands – Terra Firma Capital Partners (own three of the region’s most prestigious hotels) – £265m (number 21)

Chris and Michael Miller – Meriden-based Harris & Sheldon group (owns some of the UK’s finest salmon fishing beats) – £165m (number 31)

Simon and Yu-Lin Wilson – Intouch Games, a slot machine manufacturer which has become a major mobile phone gaming platform – £145m (37=)

Steve and Sarah Bennett – Gemporia, the Redditch-based jewellery home shopping channel and internet operation – £110m (48)

How Chinese investment in football is making a difference

This year’s Birmingham Post Rich List continues to have a distinctly oriental feel, although a changing attitude by the Chinese government to investment outside of China has taken the edge off some company values.

Nonetheless the influx of Chinese investment into the region’s four major football clubs is reflected in our 2018 roll call of the Midlands’ wealthy.

There’s no change in the number one spot since last year – Guo Guanchang, boss of the massive Fosun International Group and new owner of Wolves tops the list with a fortune of £4.0 billion, a shade down on last year.

A second Chinese billionaire, Guochuan Lai, remains in third place after his takeover of West Bromwich Albion.

Aston Villa’s owner, Dr Tony Xia of the Recon Group is at number seven.

And Birmingham City’s long running ownership saga came to an end with an agreement with Hong Kong-based Trillion Trophy Asia, and Trillion’s owner Paul Suen Cho Hung is listed at 17.

How the Rich List is selected

The Birmingham Post Rich List is geographically focused on the West Midlands, concentrating on the area covered by our three Local Enterprise Partnerships: the Greater Birmingham and Solihull LEP which also covers a large part of Staffordshire and parts of Worcestershire, the Black Country LEP and the Coventry and Warwickshire LEP.

The 50 multi-millionaires on our 2018 list all either live, work or make a significant economic or cultural contribution to the areas covered by these three LEPs.

We continue to put an emphasis on fortunes that are used to benefit or enrich the West Midlands and its immediate area.

In assessing who goes into the list and who stays out there is inevitably some subjectivity involved, and we can only work from publicly available information.

We have no idea how much is stuffed under mattresses or in hidden bank accounts.

We looked at the personal wealth, property interests, shareholdings, company valuations, asset valuations, liabilities, and other known wealth of people who either live and/or work in the areas covered by the three Local Enterprise Partnerships in our region, or were brought up here, or who have significant business interests here.

We took longevity and commitment to the economic wealth of the region into account.

The Rich List in full

1 Guo Guangchang £4.0 billion Football/Investment

2 Lord Bamford £3.6 billion Manufacturing

3 Guochuan Lai £2.6 billion Football/Eco-towns

4 John Caudwell £1.55 billion Mobile Phones

5 John Bloor £1.45 billion Manufacturing/Construction

6 Jacques Murray £1.2 billion Manufacturing

7=. Tony Xia £1.0 billion Football/Industry

7= Lord Edmiston £1.0 billion Property/Automotive

9 Tony Gallagher £900 million Construction

10 Ranjit and Baljinder Boparan £750 million Food

11 Lord Paul of Marylebone £700 million Manufacturing

12 Sir Peter Rigby £620 million IT/Aerospace

13 Caspar McDonald-Hall £560 million Property

14 Kevin Cash £500 million Property

15 Roy Richardson £480 million Construction

16.Thomas Mackie £455 million Electricals

17 Paul Suen Cho Hung £445 million Football/Energy

18 Richard Harpin £360 million Insurance

19 Sir Paul Ruddock £300 million Hedge Funds

20. Dean Hoyle £290 million Stationery

21 Julia and Guy Hands £265 million Hotels

22 Paul Newey £240 million Finance

23= Andrew Thorpe £220 million Lighting

23= Andrew and Linda Leaver £220 million Pharmaceuticals

25 Keith Bradshaw £215 million Care Homes/Automotive

26 Jeremy Peace £200 million Finance/Football

27 Simon Clarke and family £190 million Property/Construction

28 Sir Euan Anstruther Gough-Calthorpe £185 million Property

29 Mark Neale £175 million Clothing/Food

30 James Holder £170 million Fashion

31 Chris and Michael Miller £165 million Investment/Country Sports

32= Anthony and Graham Coombs £160 million Finance

32= Rupert Mucklow £160 million Construction

32= Peter Horton £160 million Construction

35= Hakeem Olajuwon £150 million Basketball

35= Alan Jackson £150 million Telecommunications

37= Simon and Yu-Lin Wilson £145 million Gaming

37= Michael Wright £145 million Travel

39 Ozzy Osbourne £140 million Music

40 The Sodha Brothers £135 million Pharmaceuticals

41 Terry Lister £130 million Automotive

42 Constantine Folkes £128 million Property/Manufacturing

43 Jeremy Woolridge £125 million Manufacturing

44= Dallas Burston £120million Pharmaceuticals

44= Nick Grey £120 million Domestic appliances

46= Jo Bradwell £115 million Pharmaceuticals

46= Woon Wing Yip £115 million Food

48 Steve and Sarah Bennett £110 million Jewellery

49= Jeff Lynne £100 million Music

49= Peter Blakemore £100 million Food