Drivers are being fined after being flashed on 'smart motorways' in and around the West Midlands.

The smart motorway system , which allows traffic to use the hard shoulder and regulates speed to prevent traffic jams caused by sudden braking, is used widely on the region's motorways.

There are currently more than 20 sections of 'smart motorway' on seven different motorways - including the M6.

Data obtained by The Times revealed that 72,348 people were fined on motorways with variable speed limits last year.

This was almost double the number a year earlier and a tenfold rise in five years.

According to the figures, two thirds of fines were handed out to motorists travelling at 69mph or below.

This is despite the fact the national speed limit is 70mph.

Highways England said a 'comprehensive' review would be carried out after admitting lower limits were not always correctly set.

A spokesman for Highways England told The Times: "We want to ensure that what drivers see also feels relevant to the traffic conditions, so we've improved the way we set message signs and signals on smart motorways and have started a comprehensive review of how variable speed limits are set, including the amount of time they are visible to drivers.

"Our initial analysis of actual traffic flows and changing the algorithms has already reduced the amount of time variable speed limits are on by 200 hours per week across the network."

Edmund King, president of the AA said: '"This begs the question of how many thousands of motorists have been caught out when they shouldn't have been; when they were fined on roads with limits that were artificially set too low.

"This is an issue we've raised with Highways England because we have too many members saying they're driving down an absolutely open road with 50 or 60mph speed limits on the overhead gantries."

He added: "The fact is that cameras are really being used to replace police. The problem is that cameras don't catch drink drivers; they don't catch the middle-lane hoggers, they don't catch the dangerous tailgaters."

Since variable speed cameras were installed between junctions 7 and 9 on the M42 in 2013, 11,918 drivers have been caught exceeding the limit, which can drop from 70mph to speeds of just 20mph.

And with offenders charged with fines of up to £2,500 for exceeding motorway speed limits, motorists may be facing a total £30m ticket.

Together, motorists across the UK have faced up to £526 million in fines, after 210,538 drivers have been caught exceeding the limit, which can drop from 70mph to speeds of just 20mph.

And it’s likely the number of fines will rise even further, with more variable speed zones planned across the UK as part of so-called ‘smart’ motorway schemes.

Variable speed cameras are used on motorways to enforce temporary speed limits in order to reduce congestion and improve safety during poor driving conditions.

Many of those drivers who have been caught exceeding the speed limit agree that variable speed zones have a lot to answer for.

One in 20 (6%) motorists have been caught speeding in these zones, with eight in 10 (78%) of these drivers claiming they did not realise a change in speed was being enforced at the time.

And knowledge of variable speed cameras seems to be relatively low.

When unprompted, a whopping 27% of drivers were unfamiliar with what variable speed cameras actually are – a shocking figure given that over half (54%) drive through these zones at least once a month.

And one in five (19%) admit they are often unsure if the speed limit is advisory or compulsory.

