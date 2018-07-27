Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new wave of West Midlands Police officers will be equipped with body-worn cameras in a £4 million protection pledge.

Currently, 1500 front line officers have cameras clipped onto their uniform but, from this week, a further 2,400 will be kitted out.

The new roll out includes police working on neighbourhood teams, force support, the operational support unit and traffic.

The phase was agreed in April with planning and procurement finalised earlier this month.

Chief superintendent Chris Todd, senior responsible officer for the project, said: "Body worn cameras have changed the face of policing.

"Since we first piloted their use, some three years ago now, we have seen more and more evidence of the positive impact they have had on prosecutions, the number of complaints we receive, early guilty pleas and compliance in situations where suspects resist arrest.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

"Our officers love the protection the cameras afford them and the public view their use positively, too.

"It was always our plan that, when budget allowed, we would make sure all of our front line officers have their own cameras and it’s wonderful to see that coming to life today."

The roll out has now started at stations and departments across the force.

More than 1,000 have already been delivered to eager officers this week, with the technology having made a significant impact on policing since they first became part of an officer’s routine kit, 18 months ago.

All West Midlands Police officers go through training before receiving and using the cameras for the first time, and detectives or officers who are not fully operational are set to have access to pooled cameras for use as and when required.

Elsewhere, meanwhile, a deeply concerned police chief is calling on every single officer to be armed with at least a Taser - adding that he’d push for front line bobbies to carry guns at all times.

Sergeant Richard Cooke, chair of the West Midlands Police Federation, says “now more than ever officers need the tools to do their job”.

Sgt Cooke told BirminghamLive : “I’m calling for all frontline officers to be armed with Taser as a minimum.

“The events over the last few weeks in particular show that now, more than ever, officers protecting the public need the tools to do their job in the current climate.

“I’m referring to the assaults on officers who have been threatened with knives on several occasions; punched, kicked, bitten, nearly run over, throttled, racially and verbally abused and spat on - and that’s just the last fortnight.”

In a West Midlands Police survey, more than 60 per cent of officers said they would be prepared to carry a firearm at all times on duty.

While, of the 2,140 officers that took part, 34 per cent revealed they were “not very satisfied” of current armed support being readily available.

The Police Federation also concluded how 58 per cent of policemen and women in the West Midlands said that they felt that their life was in serious danger at least once in the last two years.

Chair Sgt Cooke, following the release of the report, cited specific national terror attacks when calling for police officers to be armed at all times.

He said: “If you remember the terrorist attacks on Lee Rigby, Borough Market and the Houses of Parliament, the first officers to arrive were unarmed officers.

“If they’d been routinely armed would things be different? Would more lives have been saved? Would PC Keith Palmer have been murdered or could he have stopped the terrorist and lived?

“Of course we can never say for definite but that’s my argument.

“If the same thing happened in Birmingham spontaneously, the nearest officers to respond and save lives are likely to be your regular unarmed officer.”

Sgt Cooke added: “I want every front line officer armed with a Taser if they want one.

“In the long run, I’d personally support routinely arming with a sidearm.

“At present, it’s a minority of front line officers who have a Taser.

“They only came in about 10 years ago and a few front line response officers got them.

“Gradually more have been trained but since we lost so many officers - 24 per cent since 2010 - and the violent crime wave means we need more protection for the public and ourselves.”

Another 850 police officer are due to be Taser trained by September 2019 in the West Midland