The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners opposed to plans to build homes on a Dudley nature reserve are hoping for a massive public meeting after thousands of people came out against the scheme.

Opposition to a proposal to build luxury homes on Saltwells Local Nature Reserve have seen people sign up to a Facebook page - with nearly 7,000 signing a online petition in just a week.

The plans have also led to more than 200 formal objections to Dudley Council's planning department.

Objectors have described the plans as ‘criminal’ and claimed it would harm wildlife and the local environment.

The proposed development would include nine spacious four and five bedroom homes with double garages and additional parking space.

(Image: John Williams)

What is Saltwells Local Nature Reserve?

The reserve measures over 247 acres and combines the wood, scrubland meadows and a large reed swamp.

The scheme would be built on the site of Saltwells House, which was demolished in 2010.

Lesley Dunn, the campaign group’s co-ordinator, said of the plans: “This site is integral to the wood and the wood is integral to the nature reserve.

“We have had thousands of people sign up to oppose this scheme in only four days and we are now holding a public meeting which will hope will attract a huge turnout.”

The campaign has received a boost after West Midlands Police registered its objection citing the development's isolated location could lead to burglaries.

What do the developers say?

A statement submitted to the council on behalf of developers, KB Extruders, said the plans offered an: "Exciting opportunity to acquire and develop a woodland site in the heart of the Black Country within a short drive of Birmingham City Centre".

It goes on: "The proposed arrangement and sizes of the properties has been designed to make good use of the site providing all the required facilities to live comfortably and meet planning/highway policies.

"The external appearance of the houses will be designed to provide a continuous street elevation with grand frontages to represent quality modern homes."

It adds: "The design of the proposal will serve to enhance characteristic appearance of the surrounding area as well as being able to cater for the community living within the area.

"The purpose of this development is intended to serve the local community and bring investment and interest in the area by providing housing accommodation.”

The public meeting will be held at Primrose Hill Community Church on Thursday, November 1, at 6pm.

To sign the petition visit: Stop plans to build homes on Saltwells Nature Reserve at change.org