There were a number of important votes about Brexit in the House of Commons this past week.

But now we’re due for another one - which may be even more significant.

The day of drama is Wednesday June 20, when MPs will once again consider the question of how much control they should have over the Brexit process if Theresa May and her government fail to agree a deal with the EU.

And this time there will be added tension. Because some Conservative backbenchers feel Mrs May has lied to them.

A group of Conservative MPs, including former Attorney General Dominic Grieve, threatened to vote against the Government this week. But they were persuaded not to by the Prime Minister, who promised that the Government would put forward its own compromise proposals which took their concerns into account.

They feel that she’s broken her promise.

So once again, they’re threatening to rebel. And they no longer feel able to trust Theresa May.

The arguments that threaten to tear the Conservative Party apart centre on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill. This is legislation that repeals the European Communities Act 1972, the law that took the UK into the organisations that later became the EU.

It’s a vital part of Brexit.

The House of Lords, where the Government does not have a majority, tabled a series of amendments to the Bill, including one that would have allowed Parliament to seize some control over negotiations between the EU and the UK.

That’s the last thing Theresa May wants. And Conservative MPs were urged to delete this amendment.

On Tuesday, however, Conservative whips began to fear that the Government was going to lose the vote. Tory rebels were threatening to join forces with Labour and other opposition parties to support the Lords, and although the number of rebels was small they may have been enough to inflict defeat on the Government.

As a result, Theresa May promised that the Government would introduce its own proposals to give Parliament more control over the process, based on a compromise drawn up by Mr Grieve.

It worked. The rebel Conservative MPs (with the exception of two, Ken Clarke and Anna Soubry) backed down and voted to delete the Lords amendment.

But when the Government actually published its proposals on Thursday, it fell far short of what the rebel Tories expected.

Instead of allowing MPs to “direct” the Government if it fails to agree a deal with the EU, the new amendment just promises a debate.

Conservative rebels feel betrayed. Mr Grieve described the Government’s proposal as “unacceptable.”

The Bill will go back to the House of Lords on Monday June 18. The Lords are likely to amend it again, and once again to insist that MPs should have the power to tell the Government what to do if Brexit talks fail.

Then the Bill will go back to the Commons. And, once again, the Government is expected to urge MPs to delete the Lords amendment.

But this time, Theresa May will find it hard to convince unhappy Tory backbenchers to listen to her. They’ve had their fingers burnt once already.