Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prime Minister Theresa May is coming to Birmingham to set out plans for the UK to lead the world in the design and manufacture of zero-pollution vehicles.

She will speak at the world's first "zero emission vehicle summit", which is taking place at Birmingham's ICC.

Mrs May will be in the West Midlands, the heart of the region's carmaking industry, with a pledge to help British carmakers prepare for a future in which every vehicle creates no at all.

Britain is to ban the sale of new petrol or diesel cars from 2040. Zero-pollution vehicles such as electric cars will be sold instead.

It comes as Chinese component and engine manufacturer JEE announces it is investing £6m to establish an assembly and testing facility in Birmingham.

The Prime Minister will announce £106m in funding for research and development in green vehicles, new batteries and low carbon technology.

And she will announce an international agreement to promote zero-pollution vehicles, to be knwon as the Birmingham Declaration.

(Image: Handout)

Countries signing up so far include Italy, France, Denmark, UAE, Portugal, Belarus and Indonesia, with more nations currently in talks to join.

Mrs May is also to meet companies which supply parts to carmakers. These include leading supply-chain companies from Germany, the USA, Japan, China, Spain and India.

The Prime Minister will say: "I want to see Britain, once again, leading from the front and working with industries and countries around the world to spearhead change.



"That is why I have set this country an ambitious mission. To put the UK at the forefront of the design and manufacturing of zero emission vehicles and for all new cars and vans to be effectively zero emission by 2040.



(Image: PA)

"Already we are taking significant strides forward. Our electric UK manufactured cars account for one in five sold in Europe. Our batteries are among the best in the world."

As well as announcing government funding, Mrs May will highlight investment in green vehicle technology from private firms.

"Today we have provided over £100 million of funding for innovators in ultra-low emission vehicles and hydrogen technology. With a further £500m of investment from key industries in this sector."

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: "The West Midlands is already the home of UK automotive manufacturing."

He added: "Names like Jaguar Land Rover and Geeley proudly call the West Midlands home and are market leaders who continue to invest in our region, drawn by the strong skills base, healthy supply chain and world-class R&D.

"It is absolutely vital we continue to build on this as we move towards future automotive technologies, low-emission vehicles and driverless vehicles.

"Two particular game-changing developments will particularly help us to develop these new industries.

"The first is the £100m battery institute at the University of Warwick which will cement our region as the centre of this technology.

"And the second is the successful bid to be the home of the 5g testbed announced last week and is absolutely imperative for the development and roll-out of connected and autonomous vehicles.

“The future is happening. We are trialling autonomous vehicles on our region’s roads already and our universities and R&D centres are working with the private sector to drive down emissions and develop technology, supporting sectors which will create the jobs of the future here in the West Midlands."