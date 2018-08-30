Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TAMWORTH’S town centre MUST evolve to survive and we need to support it – so says the borough council which insists that, while we can never have back the town we knew 30 or 50 years ago, its regeneration is a top priority.

The comments come after much recent debate in the Herald and on our social media, over empty shops, car parking charges and business rates – with many readers hankering after the town centre of days gone by.

And in an exclusive statement to the Herald, Councillor Steve Claymore points out that, while many people are quick to blame the council for the rise in rates and rent – business rates are set by the Government and only a tiny percentage is kept by the borough.

He also points out that only 18 of the town centre’s 302 commercial properties are council-owned – and, of those, only three stand empty.

Hundreds of people firmly believe that car parking charges are the reason many people don’t shop in the town centre but he revealed that the borough rakes in a hefty £800,000 from those – and if that income were to stop, there would have to be massive cuts to services.

And he rebuffed claims that if the car parking was free more businesses would open, thus generating more revenue from rates – saying that 300 new shops would have to open to make up the lost income.