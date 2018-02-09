Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cash-strapped police force is planning to sell off its key Sutton Coldfield site to raise money to plug a funding gap.

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner’s strategic policing and crime board is expected to be conducting an ‘estates review’ in February, which will include a proposal to sell off Sutton Coldfield Police Station, with the aim of raising around £2.5 million from that site, the Observer understands, to help bridge a £12.5 million deficit.

The prime central Sutton Coldfield police site is set to be sold off, with police stations in Solihull and Coventry also understood to be under threat.

Sutton Vesey councillor, Rob Pocock, discovered the planned sell-off and said the Lichfield Road police station includes the only public-facing ‘walk-in’ front desk service in the area.

Cllr Pocock has launched an urgent community-wide campaign calling on West Midlands Police to retain a public-facing front desk in the Sutton town centre.

Cllr Pocock said: “I know just how badly our police service has been hit by the government cuts in Home Office funding. The reductions in the level of police services across the region are a tragic and inevitable consequence of these devastating cuts.

“However it’s vital for our town to keep hold of a proper walk-in front desk where people can go up directly and speak to the police face-to-face about things that concern them.

“It’s a fundamental democratic right. I’m starting a petition with the aim of getting the police and crime commissioner to think again about ways of retaining this service in our town centre. It’s a fight the people of Sutton and the wider community need to win, and I’m determined we all pull together to do it!”

Cllr Pocock discovered the proposal after following-up public comments made last week by West Midlands Chief Constable Dave Thompson, relating to police station closures in Dudley and Walsall.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson had raised concerns that the force will lose £12.5 million of spending power after its Police Grant Settlement from Government was frozen for 2018/19 – meaning in real terms it has been cut, taking into account inflation.

The commissioner said the force needs £22 million ‘just to stand still’ and even with £9.5 million being raised from an increased police precept, there is still a significant shortfall.

Currently Sutton Coldfield Police Station is understood to cost more than £260,000 a year to run, and there is outstanding building maintenance backlog of over £370,000, Cllr Pocock’s investigation has discovered.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner said: “At the commissioner's next board meeting there will be a report on the police estate. Following the disappointing police funding announcement from the government, this is an issue the commissioner is having to revisit.

“West Midlands Police has nearly 3,000 fewer staff and officers since 2010 and emerging crime threats demands policing continues to adapt to the digital world.

“To ensure we are fit for the future, maximise our under-utilised work space and save money, a forcewide review of our estate, with West Midlands Police, is currently underway.”

The plans are due to be formally announced and discussed at the next official meeting of the West Midlands Strategic Policing and Crime Board, on Tuesday, February 20, with a decision on the planned sell-off expected to be made the following month.

Cllr Pocock said he is aiming to team up with a wide range of local residents and community groups to call for a re-think over the removal of a public-facing front desk police presence in Sutton Coldfield.

One group already getting active in the protest is the parents’ lobby group Boldmere Mums, whose lead organiser Kath Scott said: “There must be a way for the police to retain their public facing desk in our town. Families rely on it, and teenagers can make confidential reports on matters like bullying and exploitation. I’m calling on everyone to sign the petition and make their views known.”

A petition has been launched by Kath to save Sutton Coldfield's police station and can be found here: www.change.org