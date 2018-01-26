Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is almost 100 years since women were first allowed to vote in Britain – and now Birmingham is preparing to celebrate the centenary.

On February 6, 1918 the Representation of the People Act was passed, giving women over 30 the vote.

It was ten years later that full voting equality with men was established.

But, while we take the universal vote for granted, it is still argued that women remain under-represented - including our heritage.

Far fewer monuments, buildings, schools and streets are named after inspirational women than men.

For example, Birmingham has seen dozens of statues put up to great men – among them Joseph Priestly, James Watt, Matthew Boulton, Lord Nelson, King Edward VII, Josiah Mason, William McGreagor – all great leaders and pioneers in their day.

The only statue of a woman in the city centre is currently Queen Victoria, at least until the Library of Birmingham’s family statue is restored.

We also have a blue plaque at Selly Manor dedicated to suffragette Julie Varley.

So now city bosses want to compile a list of heroic Brummie women to both inspire youngsters and, perhaps, give future developers a few ideas when they are creating streets, buildings and statues.

Coun Brigid Jones, deputy leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “This year is a very important one for women, as we celebrate the Suffragettes’ efforts in winning women the right to vote and keep alive their fight for equality.

“We recognise some of the city’s famous women, such as Ellen Pinsent, who became Birmingham’s first female councillor in 1911, but there are so many more who deserve to take up their rightful places in the history books.

“We want to hear your stories of inspirational Brummie women.

“These could be memories your gran shared, tales from your family tree or amazing but unsung achievements.

“We want to hear about the ordinary women who’ve done extraordinary things.”

How you can help

We are looking for stories from Brummies about the inspirational women in their lives – whether its in their community, their family or their workplace.

Perhaps someone’s grandmother worked on the wartime production lines, such as at the Spitfire factory in Castle Vale , or there was a matron who gave decades of wonderful service at one of the city’s hospitals.

Maybe a battling campaigner made a difference to their community - anyone who made a difference or inspired people around them.

Here’s some of our famous suggestions

Dame Ellen Pinsent

In 1911 she became the first woman to be elected to Birmingham City Council. What is perhaps most remarkable is that no women voted for her as it would be seven more years before the would be allowed.

She represented Edgbaston for Liberal Party and was the first in a line of strong female politicians in the area including former MPs Jill Knight and Gisela Stuart.

She was particularly known for her work with mental health issues and has the Dame Ellen Pinsentt School in Kings Heath is named in her honour.

Malala Yousafzai

The brave teenager arrived in Birmingham fighting for her life after being shot by the Taliban for promoting the right for girls to be educated in Afghanistan. A Nobel Peace winner she is a leading campaigner for women’s rights around the world.

Laura Howell

This Birmingham artist and writer is a real pioneer – this time in the world of comics.

In 2009, she made history, becoming the first female to write and draw a regular strip for The Beano.

Young readers will know her work on characters like Johnny Bean from Happy Bunny Green, Les Pretend, Tricky Dicky and fan favourite Minnie the Minx.

Jessie Eden

TV viewers will know her name from the recent series of Peaky Blinders. A union leader in Birmingham during the 1920s and 30s, she fought for equal pay and famously led a strike at the Lucas factory in 1931.

She also stood for election for the Communist Party and continued campaigning throughout her life, including taking part in a march against the Vietnam War in 1969.

Jane Sixsmith

(Image: Andy Smith)

From Sutton Coldfield, Jane is one of the most successful figures in British hockey. She appeared in four Olympic Games with the Great Britain Hockey team, including a bronze medal finish in Barcelona in 1992.

Alison Hammond

(Image: Stuart Purfield)

Her exuberance and enthusiasm stood out when she appeared on Big Brother and soon got her a job on TV. She has since become a national treasure and best known for her showbiz interviews on This Morning.

Gillian Wearing

Turner Prize winning video artist and photographer was born and raised in Great Barr. She also created the A Real Birmingham Family statue which stood in Centenary Square.