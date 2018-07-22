Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families hit by the Birmingham floods in May did not see a council representative for 20 hours after the rains hit, an inquiry has heard.

While emergency support was swift to reach some parts of the city, such as Selly Park and Kings Heath following the storm on the evening of Sunday, May 27, the area of Sparkhill was 'neglected'.

Cllr Nicky Brennan (Lab, Sparkhill) said she was contacted by desperate residents late that evening, but was unable to get through until 1pm the next day when the waters had subsided.

“I was the first person from the council the residents had seen. The only service to get through was fire crews from Billesley.”

As a novice councillor, elected only three weeks earlier, she had to learn fast to get help to the stricken residents.

“Sparkhill residents feel they have been left behind. They did not get the media coverage and did not get the support quickly, they were ignored.”

The bank holiday weekend had made the situation worse. She said that many do not have insurance and are struggling to recover from the disaster.

Council resilience teams, the emergency support department, admitted it had not reacted fast enough to the Sparkhill flooding.

The inquiry also heard that dozens of businesses were hit. Brian Norton, managing director of Indestructible Paint Company said the flood will cost them £500,000.

They lost specialist machinery, paint stocks and computers at their Pentos Drive facility. The company makes paint for aircraft.

Mr Norton said: “We could not get insured because of the flood in 2007.” He said they spent £50,000 on a flood wall on the advice of the insurance company, but this was overwhelmed in May.

He described the 45 staff as ‘fantastic’ and said they had worked hard to keep the firm going, such as by cramming into the least flood damaged part of their offices.

He added that they will have to either rebuild on site or look for a new premises. He is also working with residents and businesses in Sparkhill to set up a flood action group and said that defences are needed along the River Cole.

“Sparkhill was trashed and nobody knew who to call or how to get help. They need an action line.”

He was also backed by cllr Timothy Huxtable (Hall Green South) who said that while there had been considerable investment in flood defence work along the Rivers Rea and Tame in Birmingham, the Cole was left out.

Ian Jones from the Environment Agency said that they a looking to improve defences but it would require a lot of detailed planning. “It is not because of a lack of desire, but there is a lot of complexity and difficulty,” he added.

The council’s transport scrutiny committee is carrying out the inquiry and will report back after the summer. It heard evidence from residents impacted by the flooding as well as agencies involved in the clear up - including the council, Environment Agency and Severn Trent Water.