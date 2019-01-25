Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The search for a new graveyard in Sandwell is to be discussed next week as the borough runs out of space to bury the dead.

Councillors on the safer neighbourhoods and active communities scrutiny board are being warned the cost of burials could treble if steps are not taken to find more land.

Local authority officers are warning that, although most people now opt for cremations, the borough will always need graveyards.

The borough has two crematoria and eight operational cemeteries.

Surjit Tour, Director of Law and Governance and Monitoring Officer, in the report to the board says that only five of these graveyards can accommodate new burials.

He adds: “Based on historic grave data, two of those cemeteries have adequate space for just a few more years before they will no longer be able to accommodate new burials.”

The need to develop land for the borough’s bereavement service has intensified after a proposal to create a new graveyard in Rowley Regis was withdrawn, despite winning planning permission.

The plan to use green space at the rear of homes on Powke Lane was cancelled after councillors voted it down at October’s full council meeting.

The scheme was opposed by local residents, who collected an 800 signature petition, and wildlife groups.

In the report to councillors, Mr Tour warns that doing nothing will lessen choice for families of the bereaved and could force up the cost of burials.

“Their options will likely be limited to that of cremation for their loved one, they choose another cemetery in the borough or they pay additional out of borough fees in neighbouring burial authorities.

"This could see the costs of burial to these families either double or in some instances treble.”

Members of the board are to discuss the report at their meeting on January 31.