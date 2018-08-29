Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than £10 million in new funding has been secured to spend on transport and infrastructure work in Solihull ahead of the arrival of HS2.

The West Midlands Combined Authority has awarded £10.2 million to the borough to support a number of schemes including key route improvements, sustainable travel and new technologies including low carbon energy and electric and autonomous vehicles.

These transport projects will sit alongside associated commercial and residential development and will fit into wider regional investment from HS2, Highways England, Transport for West Midlands and the Midland Metro Alliance.

Central to these plans is improving the links between the town and 'The Hub', the area near Birmingham Airport where the new HS2 Interchange station will be built.

Some of this new funding will also be used in Solihull town centre to help develop plans for an integrated transport hub including an upgraded train station, new homes and Grade A office space.

Coun Ted Richards, cabinet member for transport at Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council, said: "Investment in our key schemes across the borough will help make sure our infrastructure is ready for the growth created by HS2 and allow us to ensure we continue to have the right conditions for people to live, work and invest."

Deputy leader Coun Ian Courts added: "Through these schemes, we will ensure local people and businesses benefit by delivering the right types of housing, supporting local supply chains, ensuring everything we do has a clear focus on sustainability and creating the places for the future, while retaining the essence of what makes Solihull such a great place to live."

Coun Roger Lawrence, portfolio holder for transport with the combined authority, said: "We are committed to using the powers and funding being transferred from Whitehall to the West Midlands to bring about economic growth that benefits all of our communities.

"We need an efficient and fully connected transport system to support that growth which is why the authority is helping to fund infrastructure projects of this nature which will not only benefit Solihull but also Birmingham, Coventry and other key destinations across the West Midlands."