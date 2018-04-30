Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ahead of this week's elections we speak to the parties who will be vying for your vote in Solihull.

The Leader of Solihull Council has said that a vote for the Tories will help to keep the borough "at the top of its game."

Cllr Bob Sleigh argued that the Conservative group had helped to grow Solihull's standing in the region and nationwide since it regained overall control of the council in 2011.

After a stint as Deputy Leader, the Bickenhill councillor took the top job four years ago, following his predecessor Ken Meeson's decision to pass on the mantle.

He said that sound financial planning, encouraging investment and seeing 15 public spaces achieve Green Flag status were among his administration's main achievements.

"Solihull is recognised as one of the best places to live in England and we want to maintain that reputation," said Cllr Sleigh.

"There are challenges of course. We have an ageing population and that's a big challenge for us working with the health service to make sure that we meet people's needs in the borough.

"But we are in a position where we have the best education system in the Midlands at the same time as having low levels of council tax. We want to maintain and improve this position."

(Image: David Irwin)

One of the major criticisms levelled at the ruling group by opposition parties is that it has not done enough to tackle inequality in Solihull, with a clash over the continuing gap in living standards dominating the borough's Budget debate earlier this year.

Cllr Sleigh criticised opponents for refusing to back key Budget proposals and argued that the Conservatives had invested millions in the North Solihull Regeneration programme, which includes the construction of new schools and homes in some of the most deprived parts of the borough.

"It's important to understand that people live longer in Solihull, that's the fact. But we do have a difference [between different areas]. Despite all the investment to try and address that, there is still an issue there, which is frustrating, but it is something we have to continue to work on."

As it stands, the Conservatives are sitting on a majority of six, although Cllr Sleigh insisted that he "took nothing for granted" going into this week's contest.

He hoped that projects such as the redevelopment of Yorkswood School could woo voters in Kingshurst & Fordbridge - a ward in the one part of the borough where the Tories have struggled to make in-roads in recent years.

In regard to his party's priorities for the next 12 months, Cllr Sleigh said that one of the key aims was to continue efforts to build a "sustainable economy" in Solihull, working on the Local Plan - which he argued will guard against "predatory development" - and finalising details of a new programme to promote biodiversity.

Asked what his pitch to floating voters would be, he said: "[The Conservatives] have a clear plan for Solihull Council ... We are investing in opportunities, jobs and education, all the things that people expect."