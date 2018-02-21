Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Midland MPs have given their backing to a campaign to build a cycling velodrome in the region in time for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

As revealed last year the cycling venue for the Birmingham games will be 130 miles away at London’s Lee Valley Velopark - the venue for the 2012 Olympics.

The reason given is that it would be too expensive and with just four years to go too tight a time scale to build a track in the Midlands from scratch.

But more than 3,500 keen cyclists have signed a petition calling for a velodrome in the West Midlands and are now backed by a group of 13 local MPs.

Halesowen and Rowley Regis MP James Morris has launched the cross-party campaign with a letter to British Cycling chief executive Julie Harrington.

(Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The letter points out that the West Midlands does not possess a single banked cycle race track. The nearest outdoor cycle track at Manor Abbey in Halesowen is 70 years old.

Mr Morris said: “Manor Abbey is a superb facility which promotes grassroots track cycling but track cycling within the West Midlands is in urgent need of a modern indoor track.

“The Birmingham Commonwealth Games represents a massive opportunity for the West Midlands to delvelop and grow its’s sporting infrastructure, and as the regions MP’s we feel it would be a missed opportunity if cycling is simply to be sent to London, rather than fostering the talent we have in the West Midlands.

“In order to develop the sport, across Great Britain, we need to ensure that the facilities are evenly spread out, and that, as is often the case, the concentration of resources in London will leave behind a whole generation of potential sporting heroes here in the West Midlands.”

(Image: John James)

The online petition has been backed by Brian Cookson OBE, past President of the Union Cycliste Internationale and Kay Godwin Jones, daughter of late Birmingham track cyclist and 1948 Olympic gold medallist Tommy Godwin.

She said: “Tommy’s greatest wish prior to his death 2012, having been one of Birmingham’s Olympic ambassadors was that there should be a velodrome in the Birmingham area. He had campaigned for many years. He would have been delighted that the Commonwealth Games bid had been successful but devastated that his beloved track cycling would not be held in Birmingham.”

A Birmingham 2022 spokeswoman said: “We have yet to formally announce the complete Birmingham 2022 sports and venue line up. We anticipate doing this in the coming months.

“When deciding on venues and locations for all sports, a full and rigorous evaluation has been carried out, looking at existing local venues, followed by an examination of regional venues where suitable local options do not exist, and finally any facilities further afield where there are no local or regional options.

“As part of its bid process Birmingham explored regional velodrome options as well as new and temporary facilities, but the options were neither compliant nor economically viable.”

As well as the expense and tight time scale there is also a concern that with world class cycling arenas in Manchester and London there may not be strong demand for one in the Midlands after the Games have finished.

The 13 MPs backing the campaign are: James Morris (Halesowen and Rowley Regis), James Cunningham (Coventry South), Phillip Dunn (Ludlow), Craig Tracey (North Warwickshire), Mark Pawsey (Rugby), Andrew Mitchell (Sutton Coldfield), Emma Reynolds (Wolverhampton North East), Ian Austin (Dudley North), Paul Farrelly (Newcastle-under-Lyme), Rachel Maclean (Redditch), Jeremy Lefroy (Stafford), Matt Western (warwick and Leamington) and Mike Wood (Dudley South).