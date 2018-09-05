The video will start in 8 Cancel

The "shocking" state of Birmingham Prison is a result of one officer losing their keys and triggering a riot, according to the Government.

Prisons Minister Rory Stewart told MPs that HMP Birmingham, also known as Winson Green Prison, faced many challenges including the growing use of drugs such as Spice.

But he said prison officers lost control after the 2016 riot, when more than 500 inmates took control of four wings for 15 hours.

It destroyed staff morale and led to experienced officers leaving, he said.

Mr Stewart said: "We are still recovering from the blow of that December 2016 event."

The Ministry of Justice has taken over the management of Birmingham Prison from private firm G4S after a damning inspection report revealed widespread drug use and violence.

Mr Stewart told MPs: "The fundamental factor that triggered the change at Birmingham was that in December 2016 one of the prison officers managed to lose their keys, which led to nearly 200 prisoners being unlocked and a riot in the prison.

"G4S had been improving the prison over the previous three years, but that event really knocked the bottom out of it.

"It had a devastating effect on morale, and it led to a lot of experienced staff leaving the prison."

Explaining why the Government was taking over the prison, Mr Stewart said: "The situation in HMP Birmingham was simply unacceptable.

"It was shocking in terms of the levels of violence, in terms of the response to those levels of violence, in terms of the drugs, and in terms of basic decency."

The Government has appointed Paul Newton, former government of Swaleside Prison in Kent, as the new governor at Birmingham Prison.

It has also reduced the number of prisoners by 300 and brought in an additional 32 experienced public sector prison staff.

However, G4S has not been stripped of its contract to run the prison, and the Government insists that privately-run prisons have been a success elsewhere.