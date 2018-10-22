Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bus and train operators face calls to crack down on sexual harassment by passengers so that women and girls can travel in safety.

The demand came from MPs who uncovered shocking evidence of widespread abuse on public transport, in bars and clubs and on the street.

They said: “We heard about a very wide range of experiences, from women - and even girls in school uniform - being shouted at and cat-called in the street, being routinely harassed in bars and clubs at night to the extent that it is the norm on a night out, being upskirted (photos or videos taken up their skirt without their consent) on public transport, to women students being sexually assaulted by their peers or women being masturbated at by men at night.”

The findings are published in a report by the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee, which includes MPs Eddie Hughes, Conservative MP for Walsall North, and Jess Phillips, Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley.

They said train companies should be obliged to have “a robust policy on policy on sexual misconduct which should include action to prevent all forms of sexual violence including sexual harassment happening on their services in the first place, as

well as tackling it when it happens.”

And local councils should insist that bus, light rail, tram and other transport providers do the same.

The MPs also said warned that “widespread use of mobile devices means that viewing pornography on public transport has developed as a new form of sexual harassment in public”, and said WiFi services on public transport should block pornography.

Mr Hughes told BirminghamLive: “As a man on that committee, listening to the evidence that was given, it gives you an insight into how women experience harassment, in a way that sometimes you don’t notice because you are a man, even in public places.

“For example, the idea that you could be sat next to someone on a train who is viewing pornographic information on a phone or tablet, and there is no restriction with regard to who might be sat next to people doing that sort of thing, means there is clearly a need for us to do something.”

The report also warned that harassment is also common in bars and nightclubs and one survey had found nearly two thirds of women and a quarter of men aged 18–24 who regularly drink in clubs, bars or pubs said that that they had experienced sexual harassment on a night out.

MPs said the law should be changed to require all licensed premises to have a policy to respond to and eliminate sexual harassment. This should include including training for licensees and taxi drivers, the MPs said.

Universities should also have a legal obligation to have policies outlawing sexual harassment, including collecting and publishing data on the effectiveness of those policies, MPs said.

They also called on the Government to discourage people from viewing pornography, and highlighted research that suggests there may be a link between viewing pornography and believing sexual harassment is acceptable.

They said: “There are examples of lawful behaviours which the Government recognises as harmful, such as smoking, which are addressed through public health campaigns and huge investment designed to reduce and prevent those harms. The Government should take a similar, evidence-based approach to addressing the harms of pornography.”

And the inquiry concluded that the law had failed to keep up with new technology which created new opportunities for sexual harassment.

This included taking “upskirt” photos - holding a camera-phone close to the ground to take a photograph up a woman or girl’s skirt - and adding someone’s face to a pornographic image.

Mr Hughes said: “We don’t actually know the full extent of these problems, because the Government doesn’t correctly or fully record the number of incidents.

“And we need to understand the social norms that underpin the way that men sometimes treat women.

“So there is more research required and data collection required on the part of the government so that we have a greater understanding of what the problem is in order to more appropriately address dealing with it.”