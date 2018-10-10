Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Several bus routes in Solihull could be scrapped as part of a Transport for West Midlands consultation.

Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) is currently consulting on proposed changes to tendered bus routes and timetables in Solihull.

Several changes are included in the proposals, which only affect bus routes tendered by TfWM. A tendered bus route is one that TfWM financially supports to help bus operators run, which may otherwise be making a loss.

Among the changes being proposed are the combination of the current S1 and S11 routes to form one service, which would serve Solihull, Damsonwood,

Buryfield Rd and Bryanston Rd.

It is also suggested that the new service will run hourly rather than half-hourly.

(Image: Google Street View)

The S15 service is also due to be scrapped by its operator in February next year, with TfWM suggesting changes to the 69's route to accommodate those left without a service.

The 69's new route, it is suggested, will include Solihull town centre, Monkspath Hall Road and Widney Lane before joining its existing service to Kings Heath via Shirley.

It is also proposed that the 88 service be scrapped and replaced with a 87E service, which would serve Solihull town centre, Knowle, Kenilworth Rd,

Fen End Road (JLR) and Balsall Common. There could also be adjustments to the route of the 89.

The consultation is available online, and will run until this Sunday (October 14).

In a statement announcing the consultation, Transport for West Midlands said: "We have looked at the numbers of passengers travelling on routes, requests from councillors and customers, new developments, reliability of the services and any forthcoming proposed changes to commercial routes run by operators, in order to create a better and smarter tendered bus network.

"We are keen to highlight that we are not looking to reduce the support for bus services across the borough.

"We are looking at how we can use that support to give the best possible service to all residents in the area, whilst pursuing opportunities to grow and develop the network further.

"We would appreciate your help in shaping the future bus network in your area, by giving us your opinions on our proposals and ideas, before any final decisions are made."

You can access the consultation here .