There have been more than 160 objections to plans to open a new pizza takeaway in a Solihull village.

Scores of residents have raised concerns about the application for a Domino's outlet at 209 Station Road, Balsall Common, with many suggesting that there are already too many hot food outlets on the shopping parade.

Balsall Parish Council claims that approving the premises would mean that almost a quarter of the 37 units in the vicinity would offer hot takeaways. There is currently a fish and chip shop adjacent and a Chinese takeaway just over the road.

However, the local authority's planning officers argued that the premises is more than 700 metres from the nearest school and they were satisfied that granting approval would not have a major impact on the mix of businesses.

They have recommended that councillors give the "change of use" application the go-ahead when Solihull's planning committee consider the item on Wednesday.

Making the case for approval, their report said: "The council has no policy to limit the number of hot food takeaways in this location and the centre will still retain a significant number of retail units."

Although it is advised that the outlet should only remain open until 11pm, rather than the 11.30pm requested.

This would mean that the closing time was kept in line with other hot food outlets and the Tesco's store nearby.

A planning statement prepared on behalf of the applicant by the Pegasus Group outlines the benefits of the site, including the amount of free parking available and the good transport links.

While the overwhelming majority of responses have opposed the plans, 10 messages of support have also been received.

These welcome the fact that the unit, formerly used as a florists, will be brought back into use and that the business will create a number of jobs in the community.