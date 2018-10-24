Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City Council's under-fire school transport service is 'bleeding' money leaving the cash-strapped authority facing a £3.5m black hole.

It has prompted fears it could be the tipping point for the council which needs to save around £100m in less than 18 months.

The travel assist service provides a range of transport, such as minibuses and taxis, to more than 4,200 children every day as well as over 1,500 bus basses.

But a rise in demand has put it under 'enormous strain' and now it is subject to a review which will push children towards more 'independent travel'.

The council was heavily criticised last month when it axed a chaperone on the bus to Wilson Stuart School in Erdington.

The move caused alarm among parents of children with special educational needs but the authority said it only had a finite number of guides and they had to prioritise what routes they were used on.

They also offered further support to parents.

But now the service has prompted concerns among council finance chiefs.

'What is it that is the problem here?'

Travel assist was allocated a £18.4m budget this year but members of the Resources overview and scrutiny committee were told on Thursday (October 18) that it was facing £2.2m 'base budget pressures' on top of £1.3m of 'non-achievement savings'.

Cllr Ewan Mackey (Cons, Sutton Roughley) said: "I don't feel I can let travel assist go.

"While this may fall under another committee, the fact it is bleeding cash falls under us as well.

"What is it that is the problem here?"

Former deputy council leader Paul Tilsley (Lib Dem, Sheldon) has previously compared the issues with travel assist to 'trying to hold a bar of soap in the bath'.

He said: "When I was in the hot seat we tried to grapple with the problem.

"I was unimpressed with the officers, there wasn't a real grasp of the situation and understanding where all of the money was going and how we could mitigate the expenditure."

Whilst conceding it was an 'emotive' issue Cllr Tilsley added: "To try and save £3.5m for the rest of the year is impossible.

'It will be the straw that breaks the camel's back.'

"It will either come out of reserves or carry over. It is doubling up all of the time.

"If Birmingham doesn't deal with it, it will be the straw that breaks the camel's back."

Steve Powell, assistant director for corporate finance, admitted the overspend in travel assist was 'cause for major concern' and said the council was trying to find other ways to 'compensate' for it.

Jack Reeve, aged 15, who suffers from cerebral palsy, sensorineural hearing problems, learning difficulties and asthma, had depended on the guide since he was three.

His mother Heidi Wells has refused to put him on the bus since the chaperone was removed and is now having to spend more money transporting him herself, whilst Jack is having to wait behind on his own after school until she gets there from picking her younger son Billy up from a different school.

Mrs Wells is still battling to get the guide reinstated and said: "It is costing me more money, I have never had to fill my car up so much.

'Plonked in a maze with no way out'

"But it is more the impact this is having on Jack and us as a family. There does not seem any rhyme or reason to what the council is doing.

"It's like we've been plonked in a maze with no way out."

Mary Riddell said the guide was removed only to be reinstated for her nine-year-old daughter Dakota, who suffers from cerebral palsy, epilepsy and learning delay.

But she added the transport arrangements were still 'unacceptable' saying that Dakota's health problems had worsened due to the 'ridiculous' length of her journey time.

Earlier last week shadow children's wellbeing chief Cllr Alex Yip (Cons, Sutton Wylde Green) and Labour councillor Diane Donaldson (Bromford and Hodge Hill) successfully requested the Children's Social Care overview and scrutiny committee 'call-in' the decision to remove the guide from the Wilson Stuart School bus route.

Cllr Yip said: “It is important for us as a council to reflect on our actions with honesty and transparency to give parents, who have been waiting since the end of August, for a proper explanation of the decision."

More than 330 additional families successfully applied to the council for specialist transport last year.

What does the council say?

A council spokeswoman said: "The budget pressure is due to the increasing demand for the service.

"We have 4,250 children who we assist via minibus and taxi, across 600 routes, (if you include bus passes it is 6,000) the largest travel assist operation in the country (all through primary and secondary years).

"Some children on a route with guides had their travel plans reviewed, and some were found to not need a guide.

"We have a finite number of guides and so they have to be placed with a child where there is assessed need.

"We have had nine queries about why their child no longer needed a guide.

"In order to give further reassurance we offered an additional independent occupational therapy assessment – three took up that offer, five are now travelling on non-guided routes (one had a guide reinstated because they were very young)."