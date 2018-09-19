Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A devastating fire which has ravaged the former Royalty cinema in Harborne was a 'tragedy waiting to happen' according to local residents.

Although the cinema at the top end of Harborne High Street hadn’t screened a film for more than 50 years, local interest groups had repeatedly feared the worst.

Today's blaze was a case of history repeating itself.

The last major incident when firefighters stopped a potential full-scale blaze in its tracks was at 7.30am on Wednesday, November 15, 2017.

But in trying to prevent a fire, worried locals were faced with an age old question – what do you do with a listed building when it is fast becoming beyond repair?

(Image: @SnapperSK)

Especially one that kept being broken into...

Only a prompt response from West Midlands Fire Service had saved the building at breakfast time in November, 2017.

Firefighters said intruders had lit a fire inside ‘to keep warm’ and seemingly then tried to get it going by placing a door on top of it causing the hall to fill with smoke.

(Image: Neil Griffiths / West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service)

A member of the public spotted smoke and called the fire brigade.

Fire fighters said if the blaze had been left unattended for another 15 minutes, the whole Grade II listed Art Deco building would have been at risk.

Opened in 1930, the Royalty hadn’t been a picture house since 1963 and it closed as a bingo hall more than five years before this incident.

It was then used as an illegal cannabis farm until police closed it down.

The building’s owner had plans to retain the frontage and to create luxury flats at the back but its planning application didn’t win favour with Birmingham City Council because of its listed status.

Different interest groups in Harborne have had various ideas over the years about what should become of the building.

But all parties were agreed on one thing – that it was at ever-increasing risk in line with the way other city buildings have been destroyed in recent years like the former Kingsway cinema turned former Gala bingo hall on Kings Heath High Street.

(Image: Graham Young)

A blaze in September 2011 destroyed 80 per cent of the Kingsway’s fixtures, fittings and structure and the building.

Today, only the Kingsway frontage remains following work to demolish the rest of the building in preparation for a proposed redevelopment scheme yet to go ahead.

In March, 2013 the nearby former Kings Heath Ritz Ballroom was totally destroyed by a fire.

(Image: West Midlands Fire Service)

It clearly had no respect for the fact that bands like The Beatles and Rolling Stones had once played there.

In July 2013, The Huntsman pub round the corner from the Royalty was also destroyed in a blaze which saw 30 firefighters at the scene successfully preventing the fire from spreading to other buildings.

Formerly known as The Kings Arms, it had recently been taken over and given a Lord Of The Rings-style, £40,000 refurbishment by businessman Aman Rishi. It has since been redeveloped as apartments which have changed the character of the local area.

(Image: Nick Wilkinson)

The Royalty fire in November, 2017

A member of the public saw smoke coming out of the Royalty at around 7.30am on Wednesday, November 15 and raised the alarm.

West Midlands Fire Service watch commander Steve Cheshire told me: “When crews arrived there was a lot of smoke in the area.

“They managed to make a quick entry into the building and using breathing apparatus and hose reels we managed to extinguish the fire on the ground floor.

(Image: Neil Elkes)

“We managed to stop the fire from spreading and did a fantastic job.

“The premises is still quite heavily smoke logged due to the height of the building inside.

“Given the amount of fire loading inside and that a lot of the staging area close to where the fire was located is constructed of wood, it could quite easily have spread to a considerable amount of the building itself.

“Had the fire been burning near the stage area with a lot of wood, the whole building could have completely gone.”

Before the fire service arrived, an electrician visiting the car wash said he had gone to investigate the fire himself only to be greeted “by a group of threatening men who told me to **** off.”

(Image: Graham Young)

The owner

The building closed as a bingo hall in 2012.

In 2017 owner True Pearl Ltd's representative, Chris Pengilly, said he had been working with local societies and the council to make sure the site was redevelopment in a way that suited many people.

Mr Pengilly said it could cost £15 to £20 million to redevelop the whole site.

“The building was listed in 2011 and True Pearl submitted a planning application 18 months ago for a development of more than 50 luxury apartments with some community use,” he said.

(Image: Graham Young)

“But it withdrew the application because it could not get the support of Birmingham City Council.

“The cinema went bust more than 50 years ago and then couldn’t work as a bingo hall so we have to do what it commercially viable.

“There have been numerous break-ins at the property, but none since we allowed a car wash to set up next door two months ago.

(Image: Graham Young)

“Then some people forced their way in through the front door and lit a small fire.

“We take the security of the building very seriously have worked very hard with the local authority and police to try to stop the break-ins and we haven’t had one for months.

“It’s an absolute disaster what’s happened today, but we will move forward.

(Image: Graham Young)

“I have been coming here for two-and-a-half years and really like Harborne and its people.”

Mr Pengilly said had nothing but praise for West Midlands Fire Service for dealing with the 2017 fire so promptly and so effectively.

(Image: Graham Young)

“I will be writing to Woodgate Valley Fire Station’s commander Samantha Pink to thank her – we’ve been working with the fire service which has used the building to train teams up to deal with fire and their knowledge of the building really helped.

“Some people say ‘It’s good for developers when a building burns down’.

"But I can categorically say that it’s not – it’s a nightmare.”

(Image: Graham Young)

The keyholder

From her office desk at Mulberry Lettings on the other side of the High Street, Mary McGarry could see the entire frontage of the Royalty every day.

As the keyholder for the building on behalf of True Pearl Ltd she was always watching the building like a hawk.

“The number of break-ins over the years has been terrible,” she said.

(Image: Mary McGarry)

“But there hadn’t been any since the car wash began.

“Unfortunately, neither the police nor fire brigade want it totally sealed up because if anyone then gets in they might still need to be rescued and people are considered to be more valuable than buildings.

“I’ve built up a folder of more than 100 photographs taken over the years which shows how it is constantly being vandalised on the inside and littered with drugs and needles.

(Image: Mary McGarry)

“Some people have entered the building from high up and lowered themselves down on ropes. Others have got in via the cellar – even though it is flooded.

“You just wouldn’t believe the lengths that some people will go to and the worry is that it will end up like the Kingsway in Kings Heath.”

(Image: Mary McGarry)

The Harborne Royalty Trust

This local unincorporated not for profit organisation believed the Royalty was not only a viable building but that it could be turned into a cinema with several screens – even though there are two 12-screen multiplexes run by Odeon and Cineworld off the nearby Five Ways island

The trust claimed to have a national cinema chain willing to take it on, if only True Pearl Ltd would agree.

Its website said: “Are we to consign a piece of local history to the demolition contractors for the sake of a little imagination.”

(Image: Mary McGarry)

The trust believed the site could also incorporate a visual arts studio, kids art club, exhibitions and lunch club as well as finding favour with pre-school groups and commercial businesses.

Trust chairman Rob Sutton said he wanted the building to be made more secure.

“There is not enough action being taken to ensure the building is properly secured and this is the result of it,” he said.

(Image: Mary McGarry)

Mr Sutton, an aerospace technical author as well as chairman of the Moor Pool Residents’ Association, added: “The more the building is allowed to be damaged the more expensive it will be to bring it back.

“I would ask people to make their feelings known to our Conservation Officers through local councillors or online at PlanningandRegenerationEnquiries@birmingham.gov.uk – there is ongoing damage to the listed features and the council seems content to stand back and watch this happen.”

(Image: Mary McGarry)

Mr Sutton added that while the Trust had a major commercial partner and ‘several interested businesses’ waiting in the wings to make a “£7 million investment” in the restoration – they had not yet reached a deal, or raised the funds, to buy the building in the first place.

Another trustee, education psychologist Bob Boucher, said: “Any damage to the building is going to make it less viable for restoration.

“What has happened with this (2017) fire is tragic.”

For more details about the trust, visit this website here

(Image: @SnapperSK)

The Harborne Society

Another local resident to visit the Royalty after hearing about the 2017 fire was Andrew Peet, technical officer of the Harborne Society which was founded in 1960 “to encourage the spirit of community and to promote interest in the character and history of Harborne.”

The society has more than 550 members and its news page still features pictures of the nearby pub The Huntsman going up in flames in 2013.

Mr Peet was dismissive of The Harborne Royalty Trust’s idea that the site could be reborn as a cinema.

(Image: Neil Elkes)

“We are in favour of the owner’s plans,” said Mr Peet.

“They want to retain the front of the block but demolish the auditorium and to have high quality apartments at the back.

“Today’s fire is just the latest in a series of unfortunate events.

“It has happened before and will happen again despite the best efforts of the owners to secure the property.”

For more details about the society, visit this website here

(Image: Neil Elkes)

What is the Royalty’s history?

According to a website for the cinema here , it was opened on October 20, 1930 with Maurice Chevalier starring in ‘The Love Parade’.

Designed by Horace G Bradley it was built for and operated by the local independent Selly Oak Pictures Ltd.

It had a capacity of 1,500 and replaced an row of terraced houses dating back to at least 1890.

The Royalty was then taken over in 1935 by the Associated British Cinemas (ABC) chain in March, 1935.

ABC closed the cinema on November 2, 1963 with Cliff Robertson starring in P.T.109.

It was converted into a Mecca Bingo Club and was operating as a Gala Bingo Club in 2010.

The building was Grade II listed on August 2, 2011 and ti closed as a bingo hall in 2012.

Six years later it was being destroyed by fire on September 19, 2018.