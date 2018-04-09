Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The richest one per cent are set to own two thirds of all the wealth in the world by 2030.

And a survey found many people in Birmingham are worried about growing inequality, believing it may lead to corruption and to the super-rich having too much influence on government.

The findings were published by Birmingham MP Liam Byrne , who chairs the All-Party Group on Inclusive Growth - a group of MPs concerned with the way the world is getting richer, but the benefits aren't being shared out fairly.

He said the problem was growing in importance as the world's economy recovered from the banking crisis, and it meant politicians with extreme ideas were becoming more popular.

Mr Byrne, Labour MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill, said: "The world economy is returning to normal. But politics is not.

"Spiralling inequality is now creating an economy that’s unequal, unstable - and unsustainable, sparking a wave of dangerous populism which has won 150 million votes around the world in the last two years."

Mr Byrne commissioned research from the House of Commons Library which found that - if nothing changes - the wealthiest one per cent will own 64 per cent of all the world's wealth by 2030.

It means the remaining 99 per cent of the world's population will own just 36 per cent of the wealth, or just over a third, between them.

This is based on recent annual growth rates in the amount of wealth held by the top one per cent and the other 99 per cent, and assumes they continue as they are now.

Polling company Opinium was hired to find out what the public think about the top one per cent having an even bigger share of the ealth.

It found that 50 per cent of people whose nearest big city is Birmingham said they were worried.

Just seven per cent said they were not worried, and others said they did not have a view.

The survery found 43 per cent of people in Birmingham and nearby were worried about rising corruption, and 39 per cent said they feared the super-rich enjoying unfair business influence on government policies.

Mr Byrne hosted a two-day meeting of politicians from 26 countries at the Houses of Parliament, where they discussed how to tackle the problem.

Ideas include:

Changing the way the banks and financial markets work so they they help deliver a more equal economy

Giving more power to mayors and regional leaders to make change happen on the ground.

Changing the way businesses are led

A "fourth industrial revolution" strategy to boost investment in science, innovation, infrastructure and skills

Leaders of the world's richest countries will discuss inequality at a meeting of the G20 in Buenos Aires at the end of November.

Mr Byrne said: "It's time to stop just fretting about inequality and start doing something about it. If we want to avoid a world of rich and remote elites, we need to start rewriting the rules for how our economy works now.

"The G20 has agreed to put inclusive growth centre stage at its conference in November, but if we’re to make progress, we need to get policy options on the table today."