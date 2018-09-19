Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four-fifths of parents didn't get their first choice of a place at one Birmingham school this year - use our interactive to find out how oversubscribed your local school is.

Just 19% of those who put King Edward VI Handsworth Grammar School for Boys as their first choice secondary secured a place for this September.

The school had 1.4 first preference applications for each of its 143 places - 204 in total. Of those who put the school as their first pick, only 38 were successful.

Including second and third preferences, there were 1,083 applications for each place, with 49 second preferences and 32 third preference getting a place.

If you want to know how many applications there were for a place at a school in your area, you can use our interactive to explore how successful people applying were this September.

King Edward VI Five Ways School was the next hardest secondary to get into locally, with just 27% of those who put it as a first preference getting a place.

There were 2.5 first preferences for the school, a total of 457, for each of its 181 places offered.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School was the hardest primary school to secure a place at locally.

The school had 1.8 first preferences for each of the 30 places offered, and just 55% of those who put the school as their first choice getting a place.

Overall, the primary school was put down as a preference 144 times, with just one second preference being successful.

St Ambrose Barlow Catholic Primary School saw 53 first preferences for 30 places - 1.8 per place - with just 55% of parents who put it as a first choice being offered a place.

Brandlehow Primary School in Wandsworth is the toughest primary school in England to get a place at.

Just 28% of those who put it as a first preference secured a place in 2018. It had 100 first preferences - 3.5 for each of the 26 places offered - and 11 preferences per place in total.

The Royal School in Wolverhampton was the hardest secondary to get into, with just 9% of those who put it as a first preference getting a place. There were 9.3 first preferences, a total of 270, for each of its 29 places offered.

Overall there were 30.7 preferences for each place for children starting this September.

The data from the Department for Education is based on figures from National Offers Day, so data held directly by individual schools may differ, for example, because late applications were included.

The application deadline for applying for a Reception place is January 15, 2019, while it is October 31, for secondary applications.

Schools with lowest proportion of successful first preferences

School name // Type // LA // total number of places offered // number of 1st preferences // % 1st pref // 1st preferences to places // all preferencess // All preferences to places

King Edward VI Handsworth Grammar School for Boys // Secondary // Birmingham // 143 // 204 // 19% // 1.4 // 1083 // 7.6

King Edward VI Five Ways School // Secondary // Birmingham // 181 // 457 // 27% // 2.5 // 1779 // 9.8

The University of Birmingham School // Secondary // Birmingham // 147 // 357 // 32% // 2.4 // 1892 // 12.9

King Edward VI Handsworth School // Secondary // Birmingham // 156 // 263 // 34% // 1.7 // 1065 // 6.8

Sutton Coldfield Grammar School for Girls // Secondary // Birmingham // 175 // 343 // 35% // 2 // 1221 // 7

King Edward VI Camp Hill School for Girls // Secondary // Birmingham // 148 // 348 // 42% // 2.4 // 927 // 6.3

Bordesley Green Girls' School & Sixth Form // Secondary // Birmingham // 118 // 244 // 43% // 2.1 // 1093 // 9.3

Nishkam High School // Secondary // Birmingham // 101 // 175 // 43% // 1.7 // 695 // 6.9

Eden Boys' School, Birmingham // Secondary // Birmingham // 120 // 231 // 46% // 1.9 // 527 // 4.4

Bishop Vesey's Grammar School // Secondary // Birmingham // 155 // 228 // 46% // 1.5 // 1003 // 6.5