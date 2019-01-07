Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Worried Streetly residents have called on police and council bosses to take more action to tackle burglaries in the area.

A petition from people living in Streetly has been submitted to Walsall Council ahead of a meeting tonight (Monday, January 7) in which they discuss a rise in burglary incidents and demand improved policing and better communication.

They even say a burglary resulted in the death of a pensioner in the area.

But Walsall Police chief superintendent Andy Parsons said burglaries in Streetly had actually reduced by just over 16 per cent in the last year and they have been carrying out more activity in the area.

The petition states that local expertise has been lost with officers now based at Bloxwich Police Station and added residents are dissatisfied with the level of service.

As Streetly sits across two different policing areas - Walsall and Birmingham - improved communication on known offenders is needed.

Among the other actions they want to see include door to door enquiries within three days of a burglary, CCTV in hotspots, increased patrols and unmarked police operations.

It said: "We have been hit with a crime wave and residents do not feel supported."

Chief supt Andy Parsons said: "There has been a seasonal rise in burglaries in Streetly, in line with the rest of the West Midlands. However burglary offences have reduced over the last year.

"We’ve stepped up patrols in the area to tackle the issue, which has predominately seen thieves stealing car keys from houses and then taking cars from driveways.

“Uniformed and plain-clothed patrols have been increased in the area during key times and local officers are working closely with residents to increase awareness, share crime prevention advice and encourage people to get involved in local Neighbourhood Watch and Street Watch schemes.

“Our local neighbourhood taskforce team have also been focusing their patrols in the area, together with the force’s road policing unit, to prevent these crimes and catch those responsible.

“Nine people have been arrested and charged in connection with some of these burglaries and other offences, including handling stolen goods, motoring offences and possession of drugs.

"Several stolen vehicles have also been recovered.

“We also regularly attend local community meetings in Streetly to gain a better understanding of the needs of the community, offer support and share crime prevention advice."

He added: “I appreciate how being a victim of burglary can be very distressing. Even if nothing is stolen, the thought of a stranger being in your home can feel like a violation of your privacy and security.

"We visit all victims of burglary to offer reassurance and advice."

In its formal response to the petition, the council said the Safer Walsall Partnership saw different agencies working together to share intelligence.

Officers added that there are two deployable CCTV cameras used in Streetly and that automatic number plate recognition technology is also in use in the area.