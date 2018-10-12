Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A report including Solihull's crime statistics has been criticised for mentioning rising offences in a section entitled "good news and items of interest".

An update presented to councillors this week made mention of the figures published for the first quarter of 2018/19.

Cllr Ade Adeyemo (Lib Dem, Lyndon) had objected to the spike in certain types of crime being placed under "a good news" heading.

He was also concerned that the same document, covering the stronger communities and partnerships portfolio, had neglected to give numbers for these increases.

"Burglary, robbery, public place violence, domestic abuse crime have all increased," he said.

"Now, why are you not telling us how much they have increased by? You're telling us what has got better, but you're not giving us the bad news."

Cllr Alison Rolf, the cabinet member for stronger communities and partnerships, said: "All of these figures are contained in the community safety report, which has been made available to all members and I would commend you to read it.

"It is good news that some crimes have come down. I fully accept that there are crimes which are going up and we will continue to work in partnership with the police to try and make sure that those come down as well."

The full report published last month, based on figures for April to June, provided a breakdown of which crimes had increased and which had fallen over this period.

For the year to date, burglary had risen by two per cent, robbery by 24 per cent, public place violence by nine per cent and domestic abuse crime by 31 per cent.

However, total recorded crime across the borough was down by almost three per cent and offences such as vehicle crime and anti-social behaviour had also declined.