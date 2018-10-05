Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Day of National Remembrance Service to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War has been moved – because work to revamp Centenary Square is overrunning by a year.

The 2018 Remembrance service will now be held in Colmore Row and St Philip’s Square of Birmingham Cathedral instead.

A suitable alternative site is also being sought for the big wheel and ice rink, with a licensing application being considered for Ladywell Walk in Southside close to Chinatown.

Because of current restrictions to the whole Broad Street area, there will again be no Christmas Craft Market.

A year ago it seemed like the revamped £10 million Centenary Square would have had the perfect name for such a historic Remembrance Service, even though it relates to the city’s centenary status from 1889 to 1989 when it was first named.

But it was revealed last week that Centenary Square would now not be completed until ‘summer 2019’ instead of the previously stated ‘summer 2018’.

Work began to transform Centenary Square in April, 2017.

This meant the 2017 Remembrance service was held in Victoria Square.

Within hours of the flags being taken down from the temporary Cenotaph in front of the Council House last year, lorries began to deliver the infrastructure for the Birmingham German Christmas Market which opened as usual on the following Thursday.

Confirming The Day of National Remembrance Service switch to Colmore Row for 2018, a Birmingham City Council spokesman said: “Work on Centenary Square is progressing well, following the severe winter weather and complications caused by difficult pre-existing ground conditions.

“This important project – creating an attractive and vibrant public square for Birmingham – is being completed in phases.

“The first was handed over this month, with the final phase expected to be completed in summer 2019.”

The reopening of the Hall of Memory on September 12 marked the first phase of the Centenary Square redevelopment to be handed over since work began last year.

But with the rest of Centenary Square delayed, the city’s largest public space will not now be used to commemorate the greatest centenary of them all.

When will this year’s Remembrance Service be?

The Day of National Remembrance Service to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War will now be held in Colmore Row and St Philip’s Square on Sunday, November 11.

Full details of the running order are still being prepared by Birmingham City Council and we will will publish them as soon as they are made public.

What else is happening in November?

The Birmingham German Christmas Market remains in Victoria Square and New Street will open on Thursday, November 15.

On the same day, a brand new Christmas market will open in Birmingham Cathedral’s square and run daily from 10am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and from 1pm on Sunday until Sunday, December 23.

An licensing application is pending to relocate the Big Wheel and Ice Rink to Ladywell Walk off Hurst Street.

Former Conservative council leader Sir Bernard Zissman this week recalled the service being held in Colmore Row before.

“It was in 1990 and I know that because I was Lord Mayor,” he said.

At that time, the original Centenary Square was being built and would be opened by Labour council leader Sir Richard Knowles on June 9, 1991 – three days before The Queen opened the neighbouring International Convention Centre (ICC) and Symphony Hall on June 12, 2012.

Sir Bernard said the old square needed to be looked after.

“You have to ask if the square has been misused with so many heavy vehicles and equipment on it, such as the ice rink and big wheel,” he said.

Now living near London for family reasons, but still a regular visitor to the city every fortnight or so, Sir Bernard added: “Every time I go up the glass lift in the Hyatt Hotel and look down at Centenary Square I wonder what they are doing.

“Whenever I ask anybody what is happening, nobody can tell me.”

And finally...

Another complication for the Colmore Row area is that a weekend needs to be confirmed for the expected installation of a giant crane at the corner of Colmore Row and Newhall Street to facilitate the construction of a new 26-storey tower block called 103 Colmore Row – ideally before the German Market arrives.

The replacement for the former NatWest Tower, demolished from 2015-2017, was due to have been completed in 2018.

The target date for the tallest commercial building outside of London is now 2020.